Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Japan is mulling letting restaurant customers take leftovers home in a bid to reduce food wastage, according to draft guidelines from the country’s health ministry.

Japanese authorities typically impose restrictions on packing and taking leftover meals home due to fears about contamination.

Now, though, the health ministry wants people to take leftovers home but advises skipping raw food like sashimi and using clean chopsticks for transferring it to containers.

The risk of food poisoning, however, means many eateries are still hesitant about takeout food.

The draft guidelines, disclosed on Wednesday, state that customers should drain fluid from leftover food as much as possible and wear disposable gloves or sanitise their hands before transferring it into containers. Any customer that does not finish their food at the restaurant is required to take it away.

open image in gallery Chief Akifumi Sakagami makes a sushi set at Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurant in Tokyo ( Getty )

The guidelines require eateries to provide disinfectant or disposable gloves to customers if necessary and ensure that containers used to take away leftover food are clean. They are also required to categorise dishes that are fit to be taken home.

a proposal to let customers bring their own containers was dropped over hygiene concerns.

If accepted, the health ministry’s draft guidelines will likely be finalised by the end of this year and implemented from next April.

open image in gallery Yumiko Ukon poses with ‘onigiri’ she made at her Onigiri Bongo restaurant in Tokyo ( Getty )

Food wastage is a critical issue in Japan which recorded an estimated 4.72 million tonnes of food loss in 2022. Nearly 2.36 million tonnes of the wasted food was leftovers at restaurants and unsold items in shops.