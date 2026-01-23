Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in the southern Indian state of Kerala have arrested a woman over the death of a man she had accused of touching her inappropriately in a viral video.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested after the family of the man, a 42-year-old who has been identified by his first name Deepak, filed a complaint accusing her of abetment. They said Deepak was subjected to intense online harassment after the video was posted online.

The footage, recorded on a public bus and posted last week, triggered a wider debate over women’s safety in India. On 19 January, Deepak reportedly died by suicide at his home in the Kerala town of Kozhikode.

Deepak had denied the allegation of sexual harassment, his family said, adding that he had planned to take legal action against the woman.

According to local media reports, the woman is a social media content creator and a former elected member of a village-level local government body.

Police said she has been charged with abetment of suicide and opposed granting her bail, arguing that it “would send the wrong message to society”.

The video spread rapidly on social media in a country where sexual violence remains widespread. The woman later removed the footage and posted a second video, saying the original clip was made “to highlight a serious social and mental issue”.

In the follow-up video, she insisted that the incident was “neither an accident nor a misunderstanding”. She said she began recording after noticing another “girl” in front of her who also appeared to her disturbed by the man’s alleged actions.

“So I opened my camera and started recording his actions. He saw me taking the video and stood still when he realised he was being filmed,” she said.

Asgar Ali, a friend of Deepak, told BBC Hindi that he had been “distraught” after the video spread online. He claimed Deepak told him he had not noticed the woman standing behind him because the bus was crowded, and had planned to consult a lawyer to file a case against her.

Opinion was divided on social media after the video went viral, with many expressing support for her, with others saying the contact did not appear deliberate.

According to The News Minute, the woman later faced cyber harassment, including rape and murder threats.

In recent years, a number of women in India have recorded videos documenting sexual harassment or misconduct while travelling on public transport or walking on the street. These videos have shown men masturbating, following women on quiet roads, or touching them inappropriately in public places. Many cases of harassment against women in India go unreported, with victims often citing fear, stigma and the lack of prompt action by authorities.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you