India’s former wrestling chief cleared over sexual harassment of minor
Police say original complaint stemmed from a desire to settle a personal grievance
A court in Delhi has formally closed a sexual harassment case filed by a wrestler – who was a child at the time – against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and a senior figure in India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha at Patiala House Courts accepted a police report recommending the case’s closure, nearly a year after investigators found no supporting evidence.
The case had been registered under India’s stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The closure followed the minor wrestler’s withdrawal of her allegations during a statement recorded in court. Her father, who had initially filed the complaint, later admitted it was “false” and motivated by anger over what he perceived as biased treatment of his daughter in selection processes.
In court proceedings held since June 2023, both the wrestler – now an adult – and her father repeatedly told the judge they were satisfied with the police investigation and raised no objections to the cancellation report.
The police’s 552-page report cited the absence of corroborative evidence and stated the original complaint stemmed from a desire to settle a personal grievance following the daughter’s loss in a wrestling championship.
The case against Mr Singh was one of two filed in April 2023, after seven female wrestlers came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct, including groping and harassment at training camps and tournaments.
The allegations triggered nationwide protests led by some of India’s top athletes and sparked international outcry after Delhi Police were seen dragging Olympic medallists such as Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia during a demonstration in the capital.
The International Olympic Committee publicly condemned the treatment of the protesting athletes and called for an impartial inquiry. Indian opposition parties also criticised prime minister Narendra Modi’s government for allegedly shielding Mr Singh, a sitting MP from his party at the time.
While the minor’s case has now been dismissed, Mr Singh and the WFI’s former assistant secretary Vinod Tomar continue to face trial in a separate case involving five adult female wrestlers.
Charges have been formally framed in that case, and prosecution witnesses are currently being examined. Mr Singh has denied all allegations and petitioned the Delhi High Court to quash the case, calling it “false” and “frivolous”. The high court is expected to take up the matter in August.
Reacting to the latest development, Olympic medallist and complainant Bajrang Punia told the Hindustan Times: “The Pocso case didn’t take off, so its closure doesn’t mean anything.
“Our main case of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan is still going on in court and he has not been let off from that,” he said.
Mr Singh has maintained that the accusations were politically motivated and has declined to comment further, stating only: “Let [the] law take its course.”
