At least four children were killed and 17 injured after the roof of a primary school collapsed in western India on Friday morning.

The tragedy struck at around 8.30am local time, at the Government Higher Primary School in Piplodi village in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan state, as students assembled for morning prayers.

According to district officials, the roof of one of the classrooms suddenly gave way, burying the children under debris. At least 17 children were injured, some critically, and several were feared trapped under the rubble.

The school building was reportedly in a dilapidated condition. Villagers were said to have repeatedly complained about its structural integrity, most recently after days of rain were feared to have weakened the roof, and authorities said the building’s upkeep would form a key part of the investigation into the incident.

Footage from the site showed desperate scenes of panic and urgency as villagers and teachers dug through the rubble with their bare hands, later aided by rescue personnel, cranes, and backhoes. The rescue operation concluded within hours, with many students pulled out alive.

Assistant sub inspector Abdul Hakim from the Dangipura police station told The Indian Express that the children who died were aged between 14 and 16.

Police superintendent Amit Kumar confirmed to the news agency PTI that 10 of the injured children had been sent to the district hospital in Jhalawar, at least four in critical condition. The rest were treated at nearby health centres.

Rajasthan’s education minister ordered a high-level investigation. “A very unfortunate incident occurred in Piplodi village in Jhalawar where roof of a school collapsed,” Madan Dilawar said.

“I have instructed the district collector and education officer to make all kinds of arrangements for treatment,” he told local media.

Mr Dilawar said the building's condition and whether prior structural audits had been carried out would be key aspects of the investigation.

“I have directed the zilla (district) authorities to make proper arrangements and to oversee the injured children's treatment, and to ensure they do not face any kind of difficulties,” he said.

Rajasthan’s chief minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, described the incident as “extremely painful and tragic”. “Concerned officials have been directed to ensure best possible treatment for the injured children. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families,” he said.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said the “mishap” in Jhalawar was “tragic and deeply saddening”.

“My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour,” he said on X. “Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot added his voice to the chorus of concern, noting that “several children and teachers were injured due to the collapse of a government school building” and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

There were an estimated 60 individuals on the school premises at the time of the collapse, Station House Officer Vijendra Singh at the Dangipura police station said.