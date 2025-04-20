7 family members among 11 killed in Delhi building collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eleven people, including three children and seven from the same family, died from a building collapse in a neighbourhood in north-east Delhi in the early hours of Saturday.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services were seen working alongside locals to rescue individuals trapped under the collapsed four-storey building.

CCTV footage from a nearby building captured the collapse that occurred around 3 am local time on Saturday, leading to a thick cloud of dust filling the street.

“It felt like an earthquake. The floor shook beneath us, and before we could understand anything, everything was covered in dust,” one resident, who lives in the adjacent building, told Indian news agency PTI.

“We thought maybe something hit our house, but when we looked out, the entire building next to us had turned to rubble,” he said.

Police say 22 people were inside the building at the time of the incident.

open image in gallery National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel carry a person on a stretcher after extracting them from the rubble ( EPA )

open image in gallery National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel extract an infant victim from the rubble ( EPA )

Eleven others who were injured were reportedly rushed to a local hospital after they were pulled out of the rubble.

open image in gallery People gather at the site of a collapsed building ( REUTERS )

The building’s owner, Tehseen (60), and six members of his family, including his son, two daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren, were among the 11 deceased.

One of Tehseen’s other sons – Aas Mohammad – was reportedly killed in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Others who lost their lives in the building collapse include brothers Danish (23) and Naved (17), as well as Reshma (38) and Ishaq (75), officials said.

open image in gallery National Disaster Response Force personnel and volunteers carry out rescue work ( AP )

The Delhi municipal corporation said in a statement that the building was 20 years old and not structurally stable.

open image in gallery Emergency personnel use a crane to remove a slab at the site of collapsed building ( REUTERS )

The building’s ground floor reportedly housed four shops, while families lived on the three floors above.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to those who lost their lives in the incident. “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a building collapse in Dayalpur area of North East Delhi. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” he said in a post on X.

The Indian prime minister announced an ex gratia of INR 200,000 (£ 1,765) to the next of kin of each deceased. “The injured would be given Rs 50,000 (£ 441),” he said.