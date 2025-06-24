India now claims all Kashmir attackers were Pakistani nationals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

India’s counterterrorism agency has claimed that all three gunmen who carried out the 22 April massacre of civilians in the restive Kashmir region were from Pakistan.

New Delhi cited the killings of predominantly Hindu tourists as justification for launching airstrikes in Pakistan a few days later, sparking a four-day military confrontation that pushed the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours to the brink of an all-out war.

The Kashmir police had alleged the attack in the tourist town of Pahalgam was carried out by two Pakistani gunmen and a local associate.

Now, the National Investigation Agency has alleged that all of them were Pakistani operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, which the UN has designated as a terrorist group.

Indian security forces in Kashmir launched a massive manhunt for the attackers after releasing their sketches, carrying out raids across the restive Himalayan valley and arresting over 1,500 people for questioning. Indian authorities also bulldozed several homes linked to alleged local militants in the wake of the attack.

The federal agency’s latest claim about the nationality of the gunmen came after the arrest of two local Kashmiri men for allegedly sheltering them.

“During questioning, they disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack and confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

open image in gallery File. Indian security personnel inspect the site of the attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on 23 April 2025 ( AP )

The arrested men – Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar from Hill Park in Pahalgam – allegedly told the agency the attackers had visited their homes and taken food from them. The two men "knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal hut” before the attack in April, the agency alleged. It did not give details of when the arrests had taken place.

"The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever," it said.

After taking over the investigation into the attack from the Kashmir police, the agency questioned over 200 people in Kashmir, including business owners, pony handlers and photographers.

A shadowy group known as The Resistance Front had taken responsibility for the attack before withdrawing its statement. Indian security agencies claim the group is a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

open image in gallery Relatives wail during the funeral procession of Adil Hussain Shah, a local Kashmiri man who was killed when gunmen fired on a crowd of tourists in Pahalgam ( AP )

The Pahalgam attack prompted New Delhi to downgrade its already strained ties with Pakistan and suspend the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, a water-sharing agreement that had survived multiple wars between the rival nations. Islamabad retaliated by withdrawing from the 1972 Simla agreement, which was aimed at normalising relations.

open image in gallery Satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Muridke, Pakistan, after strikes by India ( AP )

The Indian military then launched airstrikes on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan. It claimed to have killed nearly 100 militants in the strikes and 35-40 Pakistani soldiers in subsequent action along the de facto border in Kashmir. Pakistan reported civilian casualties and damage to mosques and homes, asserting that India had struck populated areas.

The intense fighting came to a halt after four days with a ceasefire announced by the two governments following talks between their national security advisers. US president Donald Trump claimed credit for brokering the truce but Indian officials quietly rowed back against the idea that his intervention was pivotal.