India’s opposition puts pressure on Modi on Trump’s India-Pakistan ‘mediation’

Opposition parties in India have demanded transparency from the Narendra Modi government on the events that led up to the India-Pakistan ceasefire following a week of border tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

The main opposition, Congress party, pressed the government to clarify whether it had agreed to a “third-party mediation” on Kashmir, after United States president Donald Trump made public announcements on behalf of both India and Pakistan.

It also strongly objected to any move to “internationalise” the Kashmir issue or to “hyphenate” the two countries. Reiterating its demand for an all-party meeting “in the presence” of Mr Modi and a special session of parliament, Congress called for a comprehensive discussion on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire declaration – which was first announced by the US, and later confirmed by the governments of India and Pakistan.

Mr Modi has stayed silent throughout, even as Pakistan prime minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed the nation and tweeted since the announcement.

“I am extremely grateful to President Trump for his pathbreaking leadership and commitment to global peace and for his most valuable offer to play a greater role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia,” Mr Sharif wrote on X on Sunday.

“For decades, Pakistan and the US have been partners who worked together closely to protect and promote our mutual interests as well as for peace and security in critical parts of the world. I am confident that in President @realDonaldTrump, Pakistan has found a great partner who can reinvigorate our strategic partnership and strengthen Pakistan-US ties, not only in trade and investment but in all other areas of cooperation,” he added.

Later on Monday, it was reported that Mr Modi will address the nation at 8pm.

In India, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders of the opposition in the lower house (Lok Sabha) and upper house (Rajya Sabha) respectively, have written to the prime minister for a joint session. “This will be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead,” Mr Gandhi said.

Another Congress leader, K C Venugopal, also raised concerns over possible violations of the Simla Agreement following recent developments between India and Pakistan. He pointed out that the accord explicitly bars third-party involvement in disputes between India and Pakistan, especially over Kashmir. The Simla Agreement was signed in 1972 after the third war between the two countries and lays down principles meant to govern bilateral relations, including respect for a ceasefire line in Kashmir.

Muslim-majority Kashmir has been at the heart of the animosity between India and Pakistan, with both claiming it in full and ruling it in part. It has been the cause of two of their three wars and also witnessed a bloody insurgency against Indian rule.

“Has that principle been breached?” Mr Venugopal asked.

“We demand a clear explanation from the Centre. What happened in our foreign policy? Were there any shortcomings? The nation deserves answers,” he said.

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot called the “surprise” ceasefire announcement by US president Mr Trump “unprecedented” and said it raised serious questions.

On X, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram described the timeline of “events/announcements” related to the ceasefire as “intriguing”.

Congress MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor responded to Mr Trump’s claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, saying it was “not mediation” but an example of the US playing a “constructive role”.

Mr Tharoor criticised the manner in which Mr Trump took credit, calling it “a very unfortunate way of proceeding” and emphasised that India has never sought or accepted third-party mediation on Kashmir. He noted that while foreign ministers from both countries were in touch with international counterparts – including the US, UAE, UK, and France – such conversations do not amount to mediation.

“That’s not mediation. That is the Americans trying to play a constructive role. If they or any other country did that, (that’s) great. Frankly, the US was not the only country. Jaishankar (minister of external affairs of India) has been speaking to the foreign ministers of the UAE, UK, or France (as well),” he added.

“That is not the same as Trump claiming credit for mediation because India would have never sought mediation, doesn’t mean mediation, and I think would never accept the idea that we have in any way accepted foreign mediation in a conflict that we are perfectly capable of handling ourselves,” Mr Tharoor said in his comments to NDTV.

The ceasefire came after Operation Sindoor – a military operation India launched to strike at alleged terror targets in Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. Pakistan responded with drone and missile strikes, prompting further Indian retaliation that reportedly caused significant damage.