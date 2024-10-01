Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Indian actor Govinda was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday after he suffered an accidental gunshot injury to his leg, fired from his own revolver.

The incident happened early at 4.45am on Tuesday at the actor’s residence in Juhu in Mumbai, the capital of the western state of Maharashtra, while he was checking his licensed revolver. The actor was preparing to leave for Kolkata, in the eastern state of West Bengal, when the gun fell from his hands and misfired, resulting in an injury to his leg.

Govinda was immediately rushed to the Criti Care Hospital.

His manager Shashi Sinha spoke to local news media to clarify that the bullet in Govinda’s leg had been removed, and he was recovering.

“We had a 6am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened,” Sinha said, according to Indian news daily Times of India.

open image in gallery Govinda at the wedding reception of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ( AFP via Getty Images )

“He was keeping his licensed revolver in the case when it fell from his hand and a bullet got fired which hit his leg. The doctor has removed the bullet and his condition is fine. He is in the hospital right now,” he said.

Police said no complaint has been registered.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said he had spoken to Govinda, and assured him he would have support during his recovery.

“I have personally reached out to Govinda to convey my deep concern about his health condition. On behalf of the government and people of our state, I wish him a speedy and complete recovery. I have assured Govinda that he and his family will receive all necessary support during this challenging time,” Shinde said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. Govinda has been an iconic figure in Indian cinema and has brought joy to millions through his performances. We stand united in hoping for his quick return to good health,” he said.

Mumbai police said they had started investigating what happened and had taken into possession Govinda’s firearm. They added that they will record Govinda’s statement once he is better, and speak to the people present at his residence when the incident occurred.

open image in gallery Govinda is known for his distinctive dance style and comedic timing ( AFP via Getty Images )

Govinda released a statement, saying: “Namaste, pranam. I am Govinda. Thanks to your and my parents’ blessings and the grace of my guru, even though I was shot, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors here, especially Dr Garwal. Thank you all for your prayers and support.”

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja said: “I’m currently with papa (father) in the ICU. I can’t talk much right now… but I want to assure that papa’s health is much better now. After the bullet injury, papa underwent surgery, and it was successful. All tests have been conducted by doctors, and the reports are good.”

“Papa will remain in the ICU for at least 24 hours. After 24 hours, doctors will decide whether to keep papa in the ICU or not. Doctors are continuously monitoring papa’s condition; there’s no need to worry,” she told Indian news daily The Indian Express.

Govind Arun Ahuja, who goes by his stage name Govinda, debuted in 1986 in the film Love 86, but really found his footing in the 1990s. He became known for his distinctive dance style and comedic timing, and has been in more than 165 Hindi-language films.

In 1999, Govinda placed tenth in BBC’s News Online poll to find the “greatest star of stage or screen”.

In 2004, Govinda joined the Congress party and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai, but joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena party shortly before the elections this year.