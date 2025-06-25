Singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh faces bizarre backlash over film casting choice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh is facing calls for a ban on all his activities in India, and even the revocation of his citizenship, after a trailer for his forthcoming film revealed his co-star to be Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

On 22 June, the actor and musician shared a trailer for Sardaar Ji 3, the third installment in the Punjabi horror film series in which Dosanjh plays a ghost hunter named Jaggi. The trailer features Aamir in several scenes.

Two major film labour unions – the Federation of Western India Cine Employees and All Indian Cine Workers Association – have released statements calling for a boycott of Dosanjh.

Aamir was one of several Pakistani actors and celebrities, along with Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, who found their social media accounts blocked in India in the wake of the 22 April attack in Kashmir that killed 26 people. It was the worst terror attack in decades targeting civilians in the restive Himalayan region where an anti-India insurgency has raged since 1989.

India’s counterterrorism agency has claimed the three gunmen who carried out the attack were Pakistani nationals. Pakistan has consistently denied involvement.

India cited the attack as justification for launching airstrikes in Pakistan a few days later, triggering a military conflict that brought the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours to the brink of an all-out war.

Although a ceasefire, which US president Donald Trump took credit for mediating, ended the fighting after four days, ties between the two nations remain frozen.

Shortly after the attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees had declared a blanket boycott of Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects.

open image in gallery FWICE has called for Dosanjh and other producers’ citizenships to be revoked ( Getty )

In a statement shared with The Independent, FWICE claimed that Dosanjh had “brazenly insulted the Indian film industry and disrespected national sentiment”.

“This act or theirs is not only a direct defiance of the FWICE’s official ban on Pakistani artists but also a shameful betrayal of our country and its people, especially at a time when our nation is mourning the brutal murder of innocent Indian tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists,” it said.

“They have chosen to align themselves with the enemy – and there’s no place in the Indian film industry for such individuals. FWICE will not stand silent as our tricolour is disrespected. We will expose and oppose every attempt to normalise cultural exchange with those who glorify terrorism and denounce India.”

Additionally, the union demanded that the Indian government revoke the citizenship of Dosanjh and his producers. “We respectfully urge that their passports be revoked without delay and they be permanently barred from availing any rights, privileges or representation associated with Indian citizenship and national identity”, it said in the statement.

In a video on X, All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta said: “You are taking actors from a terrorist country. We will protest against this. We are also appealing to everyone from the industry to stop working with Diljit. We are boycotting him, his songs and any future concerts.”

The Independent has reached out to the associations and Dosanjh for comment.

open image in gallery Diljit Dosanjh is facing boycott calls after a trailer for his forthcoming film revealed Pakistani co-star Hania Aamir ( Story Time Productions/White Hill Studios )

In a message on social media after the Kashmir attack, Aamir had said: “My heart is with the innocent lives affected by the recent events. In pain, in grief, and in hope we are one. When innocent lives are lost, the pain is not theirs alone – it belongs to all of us. No matter where we come from, grief speaks the same language. May we choose humanity, always.”

Aamir has not previously worked in India, but her Pakistani dramas are popular with fans in the neighbouring country.

Dosanjh, who is also producing the forthcoming film, said in a social media post that it would only be released overseas.

His co-producer, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, told India Today: “Although our film was shot well before the India Pakistan conflict, we are not releasing the film in India keeping in mind the present situation and sentiments of India and Indian people.”

Dosanjh confirmed that the film was shot before the Kashmir attack.

“When the film was being made, the situation was alright. We shot this in February and then everything was fine,” he said in an interview with the BBC Asian Network.

“A lot of things have happened since then, which are beyond our control. The producers decided that the film can’t release in India, so they will release it overseas. The have invested a lot of money in the film, and when it was being made, nothing like this had taken place,” he said in according to a translation from Hindi.

“They know that there will be a loss because you’re removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now, the situation is not in our hands. So, if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them.”

The Sardaar Ji 3 trailer has been made unavailable for viewing in India but can be seen on Dosanjh’s Instagram account.

In the wake of the 2019 Pulwama attack in which over 40 Indian paramilitary personnel were killed by a suicide bomber in Kashmir, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees had demanded a boycott of all Pakistani artists and crew by the Indian film industry.

The union renewed its call after the April attack, bringing uncertainty around the fate of Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal, which was set for a May release.