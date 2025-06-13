Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British survivor of the Air India plane crash has spoken of the horror of watching people dying in front of his eyes - and revealed how he escaped the wreckage.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh told DD News “I still can’t believe how I survived” as he spoke from his hospital bed on Friday, the day after miraculously walking away from the disaster in Ahmedabad.

The 40-year-old told the broadcaster the plane felt like it was “stuck in the air” shortly after take-off before lights began flickering green and white – adding: “It suddenly slammed into a building and exploded.”

open image in gallery Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah meets British plane crash survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh at a hospital in Ahmedabad ( Indian Ministry of Home Affairs )

The Gatwick-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner struck a medical college as it crashed in a fireball on Thursday, killing the other 241 people on board.

It is one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British nationals killed, and the first involving a 787.

Speaking to DD News about the crash, Mr Ramesh said: “I can’t believe how I came out of it alive.

“For a moment, I felt like I was going to die too. But when I opened my eyes and looked around, I realised I was alive. I still can’t believe how I survived.”

Mr Ramesh was in seat 11A, next to one of the aircraft’s emergency exits.

open image in gallery India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Mr Ramesh, the sole survivor of the crash ( Narendra Modi/Youtube )

Addressing what happened before the incident, Mr Ramesh told the broadcaster: “When the flight took off, within five to 10 seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air.

“Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white.

“The aircraft wasn’t gaining altitude and was just gliding before it suddenly slammed into a building and exploded.”

He added: “At first, I thought I was dead. Later, I realised I was still alive and saw an opening in the fuselage.

“I managed to unbuckle myself, used my leg to push through that opening, and crawled out.”

open image in gallery The crash claimed the lives of 241 people on the plane, and dozens more on the ground ( EPA )

Commenting on his survival, Mr Ramesh said: “I don’t know how I survived.

“I saw people dying in front of my eyes – the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me … I walked out of the rubble.”

When the plane came down just minutes after takeoff, it crashed into a medical college killing at least five medical students and injuring 50 more.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site on Friday, with video footage also showing him talking to Mr Ramesh in hospital.

open image in gallery The prime minister visits the residential area where the Dreamliner, bound for Gatwick, crashed ( India's Press Information Bureau )

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Aviation experts have suggested a number of possibilites, from both engines failing – possibly due to a bird strike, as happened in the so-called Miracle on the Hudson in 2009 – to the flaps on the aircraft’s wings not being set to the correct position for take-off.

UK officials are being deployed to India to support the investigation, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. US transportation secretary Sean Duffy confirmed US teams from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board were also heading to India with support from Boeing and GE Aerospace.

open image in gallery Search and rescue teams at the crash site ( AP )

But he told reporters it was “way too premature” to ground Boeing 787s in the aftermath of the crash.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said any British nationals requiring consular assistance, or who have concerns about family or friends, should call 020 7008 5000.