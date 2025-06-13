Air India plane crash latest: Airline confirms 241 on board killed as British passenger is sole survivor
Boeing 787 dreamliner headed for London Gatwick crashed close to Ahmedebad airport
All but one of the passengers aboard an Air India flight headed to London have died after it crashed in a huge fireball minutes after take-off.
Air India has confirmed 241 of the 242 people on board the flight did not survive, with just one British national miraculously escaping with minor injuries.
Leicester-based Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, was sitting in seat 11A when the plane crashed on Thursday minutes after taking off from the western city of Ahmedabad.
Describing the moments before the plane plummeted into a residential area, he told Hindustan Times: “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.”
There were 242 people on board the flight, including 12 crew members. Air India said the passengers included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens and one Canadian.
Police officials told media that over 240 people had died, revising an earlier death toll of 294 which they said had included double counted body parts.
"We are still verifying the number of dead, including those killed in the building where the plane crashed," a senior police officer said.
Families in India with concerns should call Air India on 1800 5691 444. For those outside India, call the British Foreign Office on 020 7008 5000
Watch: Footage shows devastation inside medical college struck by Air India flight
Simon Calder: Devastating Air India tragedy is an exception in trends of air safety
The heartbreaking loss of Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick is an example of an extremely rare event: a large jet crashing on an intercontinental air route.
Many prospective travellers will see the images of the tragedy in India, and three other passenger jet crashes in the past six months, and conclude that aviation is becoming more dangerous.
Yet without diminishing these disasters and the devastating human toll, this remains the safest decade in aviation history.
How the devastating Air India to London plane crash unfolded and who was on board
An Air India flight bound for London has crashed with 242 people on board in western India, with a police officer confirming that more than 240 have been killed.
The Boeing 787 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad airport in the western Indian state of Gujarat at 1.39pm local time (8.09am BST) on Thursday.
But after issuing a mayday call, it crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar just five minutes after taking off, India’s civil aviation authority confirmed.
Here is everything we know so far about the crash:
Watch: Keir Starmer devastated after Air India flight crashes with 53 British nationals onboard
What caused Air India flight to crash? Here’s what investigators are looking for
The Independent’s Travel Correspondent Simon Calder reports:
Investigators in India are working through the night to try and identify the cause of the Air India plane crash that killed 241 of the 242 passengers onboard.
With speculation rife about the cause of the disaster, safety experts will soon be joined by investigators from the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) to work out what happened before the disaster on flight AI171 unfolded.
As always in the early stages of an investigation, aviation safety experts will consider a wide spectrum of possible contributory factors. These are the key areas they will be looking at:
Survivor has 'no idea' how he escaped, family say
A British man who survived the Air India plane crash has “no idea” how he escaped the aircraft, his relatives have said.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying more than 240 people from the city of Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport, including 53 British nationals, when it collided with a medical college shortly after take-off on Thursday, sparking a huge fireball.
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, is believed to be the only survivor of the crash.
Speaking outside the family home in Leicester, his brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, 27, said: “We were just shocked as soon as we heard it.
“I last spoke to him yesterday morning. We’re devastated, just devastated.
“He said I have no idea how I exited the plane.”
Watch: Brother of sole survivor from Air India crash speaks outside home
Pilots issued malfunction warning prior to crash, says expert
The Independent’s Andy Gregory reports:
An aviation expert says they have been told by multiple sources that the pilots issued a malfunction warning prior to the crash.
Richard Curran, professor of sustainable aviation at City, University of London, told The Independent he had been told “that there was some sort of a malfunction on the general control system of the aircraft”, adding: “So it was not a pilot error.”
“They actually registered a malfunction. So that means they had a problem, a technical problem. There are two pilots – there's a captain and a co-pilot – so one is covering the other, and they're completely alert at that time, because the pilot’s job is really just take off and landing,” said Prof Curran, who previously spent 12 years as KLM’s chair of engineering and maintenance.
