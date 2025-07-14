Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fuel switches that were cut off before the Air India plane crash are the kind used on every flight, and designed so that this cannot easily “accidentally” happen, an aviation expert has said.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12, killing 241 people on board.

Another 19 other people also died and 67 were seriously injured.

A preliminary report from India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, published on Friday, said both of the plane’s fuel switches moved to the “cut-off” position “immediately” after take-off, stopping fuel supply to the engine.

open image in gallery Officials inspect the site of Thursday’s Air India plane crash (Ajit Solanki/AP)

“In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut-off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” the report reads.

The switches were then returned to their normal inflight position, which triggered an automatic engine relight and a thrust recovery procedure.

While the engines started to recover, one of the pilots transmitted “mayday, mayday, mayday”, before the plane was seen by air traffic control to crash outside the airport.

The fuel switches are used at the end of every flight and in emergency scenarios such as a fire, director of aerospace and aviation at Cranfield University, Professor Graham Braithwaite said.

They are designed so they cannot easily be “accidentally” turned off and pilots would generally run through a checklist before doing so, he said.

“For obvious reasons, the two switches are a distance apart, so not a huge distance, but enough that you couldn’t accidentally switch two when you’re trying to switch one.

“So it’s not like the lights in your house, where they’re right next to each other, so there is some space between them.

“They’re in that centre console, so that’s in between the two pilots, so they can each reach them with the same ease.”

open image in gallery A crane works at the plane crash site (Ajit Solanki/AP)

Professor Braithwaite said that if the switch had been moved by a person, that would have been a “very unusual thing to do” at below 1,000 feet.

“It’s not the point of flight where you try and call for your coffee, it’s a period of flight where your focus is very, very clear, and that first 1,000 feet, it’s about keeping the airplane climbing and that’s not about clicking switches.”

He added: “I could see why a nervous flyer would be nervous at the thought that it’s possible to shut both engines down at a critical stage in flight, but for whatever reason, and that there are a number of things that are in place to stop it from accidentally happening.”

The aircraft was about 11 years old, the fuel switches had been changed two years ago, and the crash was a “really, really unusual event”, Professor Braithwaite said.

Of the next stage of the investigation, he said: “If somebody did wilfully move a switch, then was it on the one hand a wilful active sabotage, in which case the investigation changes considerably, because this safety investigation that published the report yesterday will not be leading on that, that would be a police investigation.

“So that would change at that point, but if it wasn’t clear that it was that wilful action, you’d be looking at, well, what kind of mistake might somebody have made?”

Of his general thoughts on the preliminary report, he said the authors have been “very careful in their wording” to demonstrate they remain “open minded” about what could have happened.

A lawyer advising some of the families affected by the crash said the findings were “deeply concerning”.

Demetrius Danas, an aviation lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with those who’ve lost loved ones in such devastating circumstances.

“The findings of the initial report are deeply concerning and certainly merit further scrutiny to establish the full facts around how this tragedy happened.

“We’re continuing to speak with and advise families who’ve been affected by the Air India crash. Understandably, all they want is to be provided with answers.”

The only surviving passenger on the plane was Briton Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who previously told The Sun it was a “miracle” he was alive but felt “terrible” he could not save his brother Ajay.

Some 169 Indian passengers and 52 British nationals were killed, making it one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British fatalities.

If the final investigation takes more than a year to complete, an interim report would be issued on the anniversary of the crash, Professor Braithwaite said, adding that interim recommendations could be made at any time.

The preliminary report says that all crew members had been breathalised on their arrival at Ahmedabad airport, which found they were “fit to operate the flight”.

No significant bird activity was spotted near the flight path and the aircraft started to lose altitude before crossing the airport perimeter wall.

Both engines were retrieved from the wreckage and quarantined at a hangar in the nearby airport.

Investigators have identified “components of interest for further examinations”, the report says.

Fuel samples taken from tanks used to refuel the aircraft were “satisfactory”.

Statements have been taken from Mr Ramesh and witnesses by investigators, who will also be looking at the post-mortem examination reports of the crew and the passengers.

This is being done “to corroborate aeromedical findings with the engineering appreciation”, the report adds.

An Air India spokesman said: “Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time.”

The spokesman added: “Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators.

“We continue to fully co-operate with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and other authorities as their investigation progresses.

“Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such inquiries to the AAIB.”