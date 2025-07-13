Air India crash updates: Report suggesting pilot error over fuel switch cut off sparks union fury
London Gatwick-bound flight came down in Ahmedabad last month killing total of 260 people
A pilots’ union has hit out at the initial report into the Air India crash for raising the possibility of human error.
The preliminary report published by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is part of the ongoing probe into what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to come down, found that fuel control switches were moved to “cut-off” position as the aircraft rose from take-off.
The 15-page document also includes a conversation between the pilots on the fuel controls before the crash. “In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut-off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” it stated.
In a statement issued in response, The Hindu reported the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA-I) said: “The tone and direction of the investigation suggest a bias toward pilot error. ALPA-I categorically rejects this presumption and insists on a fair, fact-based inquiry.”
Victims’ families are stunning following the report’s release.
Badasab Syed, 59 – who lost his brother, 49-year-old IT professional Inayat Syed, his sister-in-law, and their two children in the tragedy – told the BBC he has just been left with more questions, as he asked whether the tragedy was “avoidable”.
Of the 242 people onboard flight AI171 to London Gatwick on 12 June, 241 were killed, including 53 British nationals. The flight crashed into a hostel complex at Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College in Ahmedabad, also killing several students and residents on the ground. Only one passenger – a British-Indian man seated in 11A – survived. A total of 260 people died in the tragedy.
A preliminary report into the Air India crash that killed 260 people last month showed three seconds after taking off, the plane's engines fuel cutoff switches almost simultaneously flipped from run to cutoff, starving the engines of fuel.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner immediately began to lose thrust and sink down, according to the report released by Indian aviation accident investigators.
One pilot can be heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he cut off the fuel. "The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the report said.
India’s aviation regulator has defended the safety of the country's skies after questions have been raised in the aftermath of the devastating Air India crash that killed approximately 275 people.
Air India flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad for a journey to London Gatwick on 12 June, yet only moments after takeoff, the Boeing 787crashed into a medical student accommodation.
All but one of the 242 passengers on board died, with further casualties on the ground bringing the death toll to at least 275.
The deadly Air India crash outside Ahmedabad earlier this month could result in the most expensive aviation insurance claim in India’s history, insurance experts say.
Investigators continue to probe what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to plummet into a crowded residential complex into crash in Ahmedabad just 33 seconds after take-off on 12 June.
The total liability could range from $211m to $280m (approximately £166m to £220m), according to estimates reported by Press Trust of India. This includes the full hull value of the aircraft, compensation for victims’ families under international aviation law, and payouts for third-party property damage and loss of life on the ground.
The devastating loss of Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick is an example of an extremely rare event: a large jet crashing on an intercontinental air route.
Many prospective travellers will see the images of the tragedy in India, and three other passenger jet crashes in the past six months, and conclude that aviation is becoming more dangerous.
Yet without diminishing these disasters and the devastating human toll, this remains the safest decade in aviation history.
A preliminary report into the Air India crash that killed 260 people last month showed three seconds after taking off, the plane's engines fuel cutoff switches almost simultaneously flipped from run to cutoff, starving the engines of fuel.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner immediately began to lose thrust and sink down, according to the report released by Indian aviation accident investigators.
Aviation experts in India monitoring the crash of London Gatwick-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad have said the preliminary findings are weak compared to other crash reports issued in the past for Boeing aircraft.
“Compared with other high-profile preliminary reports, such as the 33-page Ethiopian Airlines ET 302 (737 MAX) report, the AI 171 report is notably brief and lacking in technical transparency. The ET 302 report included extensive data traces, CVR excerpts, checklists and manufacturer bulletins, enabling stakeholders worldwide to act swiftly,” aviation expert and founder of the NGO Safety Matters Amit Singh told The Hindu.
- The AAIB, an office under India's civil aviation ministry, is leading the probe into the crash, which killed all but one of the 242 people on board and 19 others on the ground.
- The report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) about the 12 June crash raises fresh questions over the position of the critical engine fuel cutoff switches.
- Most air crashes are caused by multiple factors, with a preliminary report due 30 days after the accident, according to international rules, and a final report expected within a year.
- The plane's black boxes, combined cockpit voice recorders and flight data recorders, were recovered in the days following the crash and later downloaded in India.
- The report said "all applicable airworthiness directives and alert service bulletins were complied (with) on the aircraft as well as engines".
- Closed-circuit TV footage from Ahmedabad airport earlier showed the Air India plane climbing to 650 feet after take-off before suddenly losing altitude and crashing in a fireball into a nearby building.
Pilots Association of India objects to preliminary findings
The Pilots’ Association of India has objected to the findings from the preliminary investigation into the London Gatwick-bound Air India plane that crashed last month and said it “presumes the guilt of pilots”.
Captain Sam Thomas, president of Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) India, said: “We feel that the investigation is being driven in a direction presuming the guilt of pilots, and we strongly object to this line of thought.”
"The tone and direction of the investigation suggest a bias toward pilot error. We categorically reject this presumption and insist on a fair, fact-based inquiry," the captain said.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London from the Indian city of Ahmedabad began to lose thrust and sink shortly after takeoff, according to the report on the world's deadliest aviation accident in a decade released on Saturday by Indian accident investigators.
The Alpa has also said they are surprised at the “secrecy surrounding these investigations” and questioned the qualifications of those involved.
“We are reiterating the fact that suitably qualified personnel are not taken on board for these crucial investigations”.
Watch: Simon Calder explains how flight was ‘doomed’ without sufficient power
The Independent’s Simon Calder takes a closer look at the preliminary report into last month’s Air India crash.
The report by Indian aviation accident investigators has found fuel supply to the engines of the Air India plane was cut off just seconds after the flight took off.
The London Gatwick-bound flight came down in a residential area of Ahmedabad on 12 June, killing a total of 260 people.
The 15-page document published by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, which is part of the ongoing probe into what caused the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to come down, found that fuel control switches were moved to “cut-off” position as the aircraft rose from take-off.
Watch his analysis here:
