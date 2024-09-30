Mapped: Typhoon Krathon heads to Taiwan after lashing Philippines

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Typhoon Krathon, a powerful storm with the potential to reach Category 4 strength, is expected to make landfall in the highly populated regions of southwestern Taiwan, prompting warnings and evacuations.

On Monday, the storm was moving northwestward, impacting both Taiwan and the northern Philippines with heavy rain, strong winds, and potential landslides.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a warning for the storm, which is currently situated about 220 kilometres southeast of Taiwan’s southernmost point, Cape Eluanbi.

“The impact is getting bigger and bigger,” said Gene Huang, forecaster at the CWA, pointing to threats to Taiwan’s southwest and adding it was “rare” for such a powerful typhoon to make a direct hit on the island’s western plains.

The storm is moving west-northwest at a speed of 9 kmph, with sustained winds of 162 kmph and gusts reaching 198 kmph.

The mountainous districts of Taoyuan, Maolin, Namasia, and Liugui in Kaohsiung have been put on high alert for potential landslides, leading to precautionary evacuations.

open image in gallery A swirling Typhoon Krathon, with a distinct eye and dense clouds, captured between the Philippines and Taiwan ( Himawari-9/JMA )

In the northern Philippines, the provinces of Cagayan and Batanes have been affected by the outer bands of Typhoon Krathon, with strong winds and intense rainfall battering the region.

Local authorities issued high-level warnings for storm surges and flooding, and several coastal and island communities have already begun evacuations. Ferry services were also halted.

Typhoon Krathon is expected to continue moving towards southern Taiwan, with Kaohsiung being the most likely landfall site.

open image in gallery Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Veronica Torres points at the path of powerful Typhoon Krathon on Monday ( AP )

Once the typhoon interacts with Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range, its path could become erratic, with the potential for sudden changes in direction or looping tracks.

Forecasters anticipate that Krathon will have its strongest impact between Tuesday and Thursday, with southern and eastern Taiwan experiencing the heaviest rain and winds.

The high mountains of Taiwan could weaken the storm slightly, but residents have been warned to brace for powerful winds exceeding 200 kmph, along with extreme rainfall and the risk of landslides and flooding.

open image in gallery Map shows expected trajectory of Typhoon Krathon as it moves west-northwest and is projected to make landfall in southern Taiwan ( Japan Meteorological Agency, )

Coastal and low-lying areas are particularly vulnerable to storm surges and flooding as the storm intensifies.

Authorities have begun implementing disaster prevention measures across the island. On Monday, 521 people from mountainous regions in Kaohsiung were evacuated amid landslide warnings and preparations for extreme weather conditions.

Local schools in these areas have transitioned to online classes, while sandbags and mobile pumping units have been distributed across the city to help prevent flooding.

open image in gallery A Taiwanese worker folds advertising banners outside a building in anticipation for Typhoon Krathon in New Taipei City, Taiwan ( EPA )

The city is expecting up to 800 mm of rainfall in some areas, particularly in the mountains. Additional heavy rain warnings were issued for Hualien, Taitung, and other areas in eastern Taiwan, where some regions could see over 200 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

Kaohsiung’s Water Conservancy Bureau said that the city’s flood control systems are fully operational, with 91 pumping stations, 112 mobile pumping units, and 25 detention ponds ready to manage the anticipated downpour. The city’s Jinshi Lake flood detention capacity has also been increased.

The Eighth Army Corps has also been mobilised to assist with evacuations as they moved individuals and vehicles out of danger zones on Monday.

Despite the severe warnings, Kaohsiung’s north-south high-speed rail is continuing to operate normally, although the rail line connecting southern Taiwan to the east coast has been suspended. International flights from Taipei remain unaffected at this time, but authorities are closely monitoring conditions as the storm approaches.