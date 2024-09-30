Typhoon Krathon – live: Taiwan braces for powerful storm after ‘very destructive’ rainfall in Philippines
Typhoon Krathon will cross through Taiwan’s densely populated west coast, including major port city of Kaohsiung
A powerful typhoon has lashed the Philippines and is now churning towards Taiwan, prompting warnings and flight cancellations.
Krathon has been upgraded to a strong typhoon, with sustained winds reaching up to 175 kmph (109 mph) and gusts as high as 215 kmph (133 mph).
The slow-moving storm was blowing westward and could strengthen into a super typhoon when it veers northeastward on Tuesday towards Taiwan.
Taiwan issued a land warning this morning as forecasters warned the storm is expected to cross the island’s densely populated west coast, including the major port city of Kaohsiung, bringing torrential rain and strong winds.
“The impact is getting bigger and bigger,” said Gene Huang, forecaster at the CWA, pointing to threats to Taiwan’s southwest and adding it was “rare” for such a powerful typhoon to make a direct hit on the island’s western plains.
The storm has already lashed the northernmost islands of the Philippines, prompting officials to evacuate hundreds of villagers, shut down schools and inter-island ferries and warn of “potentially very destructive” rainfall in the region.
As Typhoon Krathon approaches Taiwan, 521 people have been evacuated from the mountainous regions of Kaohsiung today in anticipation of severe weather.
Local authorities issued landslide warnings for the districts of Taoyuan, Maolin, Namasia, and Liugui, prompting evacuations.
Kaohsiung mayor Chen Chi-mai inspected disaster preparedness measures, including flood control systems and the city’s 91 pumping stations, Taiwan News reported.
Kaohsiung is bracing for heavy rainfall, with estimates suggesting up to 800 mm in the mountainous areas.
Schools were moved online and 23,000 sandbags have been distributed across the city to help residents prepare for flooding.
Map: Typhoon Krathon continues to intensify as it moves closer to Taiwan
Typhoon Krathon is continuing to intensify as it churns towars Taiwan.
The storm is currently located approximately 260 kilometres southeast of Taiwan’s southernmost point, Cape Eluanbi.
It is slowly moving west-northwest at 5 kmph, with maximum sustained winds of 213 kmph and gusts up to 260 kmph, making it close to a Category 4 hurricane.
Krathon’s approach is causing heavy rainfall and dangerous conditions across Taiwan’s eastern and southern regions.
Hong Kong set to experience extreme heat amid Typhoon Krathon
Hong Kong is set to experience scorching temperatures today and tomorrow as Typhoon Krathon approaches southern Taiwan.
Though the storm is not expected to directly affect Hong Kong, the city will feel the heat due to the typhoon’s outer subsiding air, causing temperatures to soar across southern China, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.
Despite Krathon remaining over 500 kilometres from Hong Kong, residents were advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat on these very hot days.
Forecast animation shows path of Typhoon Krathon
A forecast animation from Zoom Earth, a privately-run weather tracker, shows Typhoon Krathon’s projected path as it heads toward southern Taiwan.
The animation shows the typhoon’s intense wind gusts and possible landfall near Kaohsiung, with winds expected to exceed 200 kmph.
However, the storm’s interaction with Taiwan’s mountainous terrain could lead to unpredictable changes in its direction, making the exact landfall location difficult to forecast.
Intensifying Typhoon Krathon forecast to hit Taiwan's populated west coast
Taiwan issued a land warning on Monday ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Krathon which is expected to intensify and cross the island’s densely populated west coast bringing torrential rain and strong winds.
Taiwan regularly gets hit by typhoons but they generally land along the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast facing the Pacific.
Krathon, categorised as a medium strength typhoon, is forecast to hit the major port city of Kaohsiung early on Wednesday, then work its way across the bottom tip of Taiwan and cross out into the Pacific, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.
The typhoon is expected to further intensify into the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, packing powerful winds of more than 220 kmh (125 mph) near its centre, according to Tropical Storm Risk.
“The impact is getting bigger and bigger,” said Gene Huang, forecaster at the CWA, pointing to threats to Taiwan’s southwest and adding it was “rare” for such a powerful typhoon to make a direct hit to the island’s western plains.
As Typhoon Krathon approaches Taiwan, 521 people have been evacuated from the mountainous regions of Kaohsiung today in anticipation of severe weather.
Local authorities issued landslide warnings for the districts of Taoyuan, Maolin, Namasia, and Liugui, prompting evacuations.
Kaohsiung mayor Chen Chi-mai inspected disaster preparedness measures, including flood control systems and the city’s 91 pumping stations, Taiwan News reported.
Kaohsiung is bracing for heavy rainfall, with estimates suggesting up to 800 mm in the mountainous areas.
Schools were moved online and 23,000 sandbags have been distributed across the city to help residents prepare for flooding.
Typhoon Krathon: Eastern Taiwan sees heavy rain and landslides
As Typhoon Krathon inches closer to Taiwan, eastern regions have already begun to experience its impact.
From last night, heavy rainfall has been battering the area, causing landslides along Provincial Highway No 9, disrupting traffic between Su’ao in Yilan County and Chongde in Hualien, Focus Taiwan reported.
Several vehicles were trapped near Huide Tunnel, though no injuries were reported.
All stranded individuals were successfully rescued, and the blocked sections of the highway were closed as a precaution.
The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued heavy rain alerts for Taiwan’s eastern counties, with rainfall expected to exceed 80 mm within 24 hours.
Taiwan’s national parks, beaches, and ferry services have also been suspended as safety measures. Transportation between Hualien and Taitung, along with sections of the South Link Line, has been halted due to the storm’s progression.
Krathon is expected to make landfall on Taiwan’s southern coast tomorrow, with strong winds and torrential rain likely to affect the island through Thursday.
Powerful Typhoon Krathon forecast to hit Taiwan's populated west coast
Taiwan issued a warning on Monday ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Krathon, which has strengthened into the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane and is expected to cross the densely populated west coast bringing torrential rain and strong winds.
Taiwan regularly gets hit by typhoons but they generally land along the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast facing the Pacific.
Krathon is forecast to hit the major port city of Kaohsiung early on Wednesday afternoon, then work its way across the centre of Taiwan heading northeast and cross out into the East China Sea, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.
See the forecast, warnings and path of Typhoon Krathon for the next two days:
