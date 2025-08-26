Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Korean president Lee Jae Myung said his aides had worried about a potential “Zelensky moment” ahead of his first White House meeting with Donald Trump.

Mr Trump surprisingly cornered Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House earlier this year. But Mr Lee said his encounter with the president went well “beyond my expectations” and credited this to having read Mr Trump’s book, The Art of the Deal.

Mr Trump had fuelled tensions ahead of the summit by casting doubt about South Korea’s democracy in a post on social media.

“WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA?” he wrote and suggested there was a “Purge or Revolution”, a remark widely interpreted as alluding to the prosecution of former president Yoon Suk Yeol for his failed attempt to declare martial law last December.

“We can’t have that and do business there. I am seeing the new President today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

Mr Trump also told reporters that he had “heard bad things” about the political situation in South Korea.

Mr Lee, speaking at an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said he was confident going into the meeting with Mr Trump that he “would not face that kind of a situation”, referring to what the Ukrainian leader had to endure from the US president and his vice president JD Vance.

“That’s because I had read President Trump’s book The Art of the Deal,” Mr Lee said.

The Art of the Deal is a memoir and self-help book published in 1987. Co-written with the journalist Tony Schwartz, it blends Mr Trump’s own stories with practical guidance on negotiation, business strategy, and deal-making.

The South Korean leader said his discussions with Mr Trump centred on how to “modernise our bilateral alliance to be more reciprocal and future-oriented in line with the changing security landscape”.

open image in gallery South Korea’s president Lee Jae Myung speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on 25 August 2025 ( AP )

In his first meeting with Mr Trump, Mr Lee, who was elected in June, admiring the Oval Office’s “bright and beautiful” look and praising the US president’s relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The only person who can make progress is you Mr President,” he said. “If you become the peacemaker, then I will assist you by being a pacemaker.”

He even joked about having a Trump Tower in North Korea. “I hope you can bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, the only divided nation in the world, so that you can meet with Kim Jong Un, build a Trump Tower in North Korea so that I can play golf there,” he told the president, speaking in Korean.

Later, when a reporter questioned Mr Trump about his earlier remarks about South Korean authorities raiding churches, he said he had heard about it through “intel” but added that it “didn’t sound to me like South Korea”.

When Mr Lee mentioned his officials were looking into the claim, Mr Trump said he was confident they would “work it out”. He described the report as a “rumour” and likely a “misunderstanding”.

open image in gallery Lee Jae Myung and Donald Trump speak with reporters before an Oval Office meeting at the White House on 25 August 2025 ( Getty )

Last month, South Korean special prosecutor Min Joong Ki ordered raids on Unification Church sites and affiliated officials as part of an inquiry into multiple accusations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee, according to Yonhap news agency.

In a related move, Seoul police raided Sarang Jeil Church, led by evangelical pastor Jun Kwang Hoon who had previously organised demonstrations backing the ousted president.

On Monday night, Mr Lee emphasised the crucial role of the US-South Korea military alliance in countering North Korea’s nuclear threat. He maintained that Seoul had no plan to develop nuclear weapons but warned that Pyongyang’s pursuit of nuclear-armed intercontinental missiles represented escalating danger.

“There is a balance of fear on the Korean peninsula, but the situation is deteriorating,” Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee skirted details of a verbal trade deal struck last month, but Mr Trump made clear the US would not renegotiate.

“They had some problems with it, but we stuck to our guns,” Mr Trump said. “We are going to, they’re going to make the deal that they agreed to make.”

open image in gallery South Korean president Lee Jae Myung attends a business roundtable at The Willard Hotel in Washington on 25 August 2025 ( REUTERS )

Meanwhile, economic announcements helped soften the optics of the visit. Just hours after Mr Lee’s visit, Korean Air revealed plans to purchase 103 Boeing planes and Amazon unveiled a $50bn partnership with South Korean firms to develop small nuclear reactors.

The summit meeting, however, made little progress on more contentious aspects of the relationship. On Monday, Mr Trump avoided a question about pulling American troops from South Korea. Mr Trump also suggested that the US could take ownership of the land hosting Osan Air Base, which is located south of Seoul and jointly operated by the two countries.

He maintained, in Mr Lee’s presence, that the US and South Korea “need each other” for trade. “We love what they do, we love their product, we love their ships, we love a lot of the things they make,” he said. In exchange, he said, the US could provide oil and gas to South Korea.