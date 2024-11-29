Taiwanese president heads to Hawaii on first overseas trip despite Chinese outcry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lai Ching-te is set to make his first overseas trip as Taiwan’s president to Guam and Hawaii in a move that has prompted China to warn the US to exercise “utmost caution”.

Mr Lai, who is considered a separatist by China, is leaving for a week-long Pacific tour on Saturday. After a stopover in Hawaii, US, he will travel to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau, three of the dozen countries that have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

He will also stop over on the US territory of Guam.

China opposes any foreign interaction or visit by the self-governed island’s leaders, especially with the US. Beijing regards Taiwan as its territory that it can bring under control by force if required.

“If the US wants to maintain peace in the Taiwan Straits, it’s crucial for it to recognise the independence nature of Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party authorities," Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, said.

The spokesperson reiterated the comments made by Chinese president Xi Jinping to US counterpart Joe Biden at the Asia Pacific summit in Peru this month that "separatist acts" were incompatible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Washington must “handle the Taiwan issue with utmost caution, unequivocally oppose the independence of Taiwan, and support the peaceful reunification of China,” Ms Mao said at a daily press briefing in Beijing.

She said China opposed any "scurrying to the United States" of Taiwan’s leaders or any American support for separatist activities.

“China’s determination to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose interference in its internal affairs by external forces is unwavering," she said.

The Taiwanese president and his government reject China’s claims of sovereignty over the island.

Mr Lai said he was looking forward to meeting Taiwan’s three Pacific allies. He would also keep deepening Taipei’s partnership with other countries and “keep Taiwan going out into the world", according to a statement by his office that excluded mention of the US stopovers.

His foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, told lawmakers on Thursday that China could launch military drills near Taiwan in the coming days in response to Mr Lai’s Pacific tour.