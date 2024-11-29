Taiwan president will stop over in Hawaii and Guam during his upcoming trip to the South Pacific

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te will stop over in Hawaii and Guam during his trip to the South Pacific, in a move expected to draw objection from China.

Lai is due to depart Taiwan on Saturday for a weeklong trip to visit the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau — three diplomatic allies of the self-ruled island.

On Thursday, Taiwan’s Central News Agency, quoting an unnamed official at his office, reported that Lai would make stopovers in the U.S. state and U.S. island territory. His office on Friday confirmed to The Associated Press that the report was accurate.

Under pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, the island has just 12 formal diplomatic allies. However, it retains strong contacts with dozens of other nations, including the U.S., its main source of diplomatic and military support.

Lai's upcoming stopovers are expected to trigger opposition from Beijing. When his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen began a stopover in the U.S. on her way to Central America last year, China said it was closely watching and would “resolutely safeguard our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Chinese military also launched drills around Taiwan last year as a “stern warning” over what it called collusion between “separatists and foreign forces" days after Lai, then Taiwanese vice-president, stopped over in the U.S.

China objects strongly to such U.S. stopovers by Taiwan’s leaders, as well as visits to the island by leading American politicians, terming them as violations of U.S. commitments not to afford diplomatic status to Taiwan after Washington switched formal recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

With the number of its diplomatic partners declining under Chinese pressure, Taiwan has redoubled efforts to take part in international forums, even from the sidelines.