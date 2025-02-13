Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least four people died and eight were injured after a suspected gas explosion tore away the top floor of a department store in central Taiwan on Thursday.

The blast took place in a food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi store in Taichung City at around 11.33 am local time, the Taichung Fire Bureau said.

Two of the deceased were visiting from Macau, the city’s Tourism Office confirmed on Thursday. They were reportedly travelling in a family of seven. A third member of the family was severely injured.

The blast was so powerful it threw at least four people out the windows of the building in the Xitun district, Focus Taiwan quoted the bureau as reporting after speaking to eyewitnesses.

The explosion was captured by a CCTV camera on a street outside. The CCTV video showed the glass panels of the 12th storey blowing up and leaving a pile of debris on the ground.

Emergency services rushed to the spot and dozens of firefighters were working inside the building to douse the fire and take the injured to hospital.

President Lai Ching Te called on “relevant units to clarify the cause of the accident as soon as possible” in a Facebook post and directed the city authorities to conduct speedy rescue work.

The shock of the blast was felt in nearby areas. Taichung mayor Lu Shiow Yen told reporters at the scene that she felt the shock at her office nearby.

She said the fire bureau was focusing on rescue work first, but an investigation was underway and officers were checking whether there were other sources of danger.

open image in gallery The debris are strewn across the streets in the aftermath of an explosion at the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city in Taiwan ( AP )

The explosion was speculated to have been caused by a leak from a gas canister which was being changed at a restaurant or during renovations at the food court.

The incident came less than two months after nine people died in a massive fire at an under-construction food-processing building in Taichung city on 20 December. The fire in the building being developed by PX Mart supermarket chain was caused by welding sparks and spread rapidly through a large quantity of foam panels on the site.