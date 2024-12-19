A massive fire kills 9 people at a building under construction in Taiwan
Nine people have died in a massive fire in central Taiwan at a huge food-processing building that was under construction
Nine people died Thursday in a massive fire in central Taiwan at a huge food-processing building that was under construction, news reports said.
Video posted on social media showed a wall of dark gray smoke and orange flames billowing out of one end of the five-story building in the city of Taichung. The cause of the fire was undetermined but the Taichung government said it spread rapidly because of a large quantity of foam panels on site.
One person died after jumping from the third floor and the other victims were found by firefighters in a search that extended into the evening, Taiwanese media said. Nineteen people were rescued.
The building was being constructed for the PX Mart supermarket chain.