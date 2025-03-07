South Korean court cancels impeached president Yoon’s arrest and orders his release
President won’t be immediately released from prison, says lawyer
A court in South Korea has cancelled impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant, paving the way for his release, after weeks spent in detention for insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law.
The president won't be released from prison immediately because prosecutors have the right to file an appeal, Mr Yoon's lawyer said.
The president was arrested and indicted in January for rebellion, in connection with his 3 December martial law decree. The move sparked chaos in Seoul before it was voted down by lawmakers and rescinded in a matter of hours.
Mr Yoon has claimed he was acting to root out "anti-state" elements and that he never intended to fully impose emergency military rule.
Mr Yoon's lawyers had argued the warrant issued on 19 January was invalid because the request filed by prosecutors was procedurally flawed.
"South Korea's rule of law is still alive," Mr Yoon's legal counsel said, shortly after Seoul Central District Court made the ruling on Friday.
More follows
