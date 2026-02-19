Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of rebellion and abuse of authority over his failed attempt to introduce martial law.

Prosecutors had demanded the death penalty for Yoon’s 2024 bid to use impose martial law via military force, paralysing the legislature and arresting political opponents.

Thursday’s ruling makes Yoon the first former South Korean leader to receive the maximum custodial sentence. The martial law episode plunged the country into deep uncertainty and sparked huge street protests, though it was ended after six hours when MPs regained control of the national assembly.

At that time, Yoon claimed he took that step because of “anti-state forces” and a threat from North Korea.

Yoon denied all the charges against him, describing the case as politically motivated. Himself a former prosecutor, he argued that he had the constitutional authority to declare martial law as a counter to what he called obstruction of his administration by opposition parties.

But prosecutors said Yoon had masterminded an insurrection, saying that his “unconstitutional and illegal emergency martial law undermined the function of the National Assembly and the Election Commission... actually destroying the liberal democratic constitutional order”.

The judgement in Yoon’s highly divisive case comes just over 14 months after the events of 3 December 2024, when his declaration of martial law sparked chaotic scenes in Seoul and beyond. Soldiers initially tried to block lawmakers from entering parliament, but eventually 190 MPs – a slim majority – managed to push past the military cordon and pass an emergency resolution overturning Yoon’s order.

The episode sent shockwaves through South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy and a country long regarded as one of the world’s most resilient democracies.

Parliament impeached Yoon within 11 days, and four months later the Constitutional Court formally removed him from office.

