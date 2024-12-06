Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The leader of South Korea’s ruling People Power Party has warned that president Yoon Suk Yeol could pose a severe risk to the nation’s safety, backing calls for his suspension following a failed attempt to impose martial law earlier this week.

Speaking during a party meeting on Friday, Han Dong Hoon accused the president of planning actions that could destabilise the country.

“If president Yoon continues to hold the office of the presidency, there is a significant risk that extreme actions similar to martial law declaration could be repeated, which could put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger,” he said.

The South Korean special warfare commander, meanwhile, said he would refuse to implement a new order for martial law, local media reported.

Kwak Jong Geun also said that former defence minister Kim Yong Hyun, who resigned on Thursday, had issued an order to “drag out lawmakers” who gathered at the parliament to vote down Mr Yoon’s martial law decree.

Mr Yoon declared martial law late on Tuesday, claiming that it was needed to counter “anti-state forces”. The decree shocked the country and several members of his own party joined the opposition to overturn it through a parliamentary vote within six hours.

open image in gallery People Power Party leader Han Dong Hoon is surrounded by reporters as he leaves his room at the National Assembly in Seoul on 6 December 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

The main opposition Democratic Party has scheduled an impeachment vote against the president for Saturday evening. Getting the motion through would require the support of 200 of the National Assembly’s 300 members. The opposition parties hold 192 seats and would need at least eight ruling party lawmakers to vote with them.

Mr Han, considered an ally of Mr Yoon, indicated that recent revelations about the president’s conduct during the martial law period had forced him to reconsider his view of him. “I said yesterday that I would try not to pass this impeachment in order to prevent damage to the people and supporters caused by the unprepared chaos, but I believe president Yoon Suk Yeol’s immediate suspension of office is necessary to protect the Republic of Korea and its people in light of the newly revealed facts,” the leader said.

open image in gallery Democratic Party leader Lee Jae Myung, bottom centre, shouts slogans during a joint press conference with members of civil society in Seoul ( AP )

The leader alleged that Mr Yoon had ordered the arrest of key political figures under martial law. The president’s office disputed the claim, Yonhap news agency reported.

open image in gallery South Korea’s ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong Hun, right, speaks during a meeting of the party’s leadership at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, 5 December 2024 ( AP )

Mr Yoon’s martial law decree drew sharp domestic and international criticism. Democratic Party leader Lee Jae Myung accused him of attempting a “self-coup” and said it had caused damage to South Korea’s democratic image.

“Yoon’s martial law enforcement amounted to rebellion and a self-coup. It has paralysed our foreign policy and brought shame to the Republic of Korea,” he said in a televised speech on Friday.

The US expressed concern about the imposition of martial law and secretary of state Antony Blinken welcomed its swift reversal during a call with South Korean foreign minister Cho Tae Yul. US defence secretary Lloyd Austin cancelled a visit to South Korea, citing the ongoing political crisis.

open image in gallery A protester holds a poster with an image of South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol during a candlelight rally calling for his ouster in Seoul on 5 December 2024 ( AFP via Getty )

Mr Yoon’s actions sparked widespread demonstrations calling for his resignation and impeachment. The Korean Metal Workers’ Union began hourly strikes on Thursday and threatened indefinite industrial action if the president remained in office beyond 11 December.

Adding to the political instability, the ruling party was reported to be divided over the impeachment. While some lawmakers argued that impeaching Mr Yoon would preserve South Korea’s democratic integrity, others feared the political fallout could mirror the chaos following former president Park Geun Hye’s impeachment in 2016.

“Each party lawmaker must now decide whether they want to take the people’s side or become collaborators of martial law forces,” senior ruling party lawmaker Cho Kyoung Tae said.

Yoon Sang Hyun, a prominent party figure, voiced opposition to the impeachment. “We cannot impeach the president tomorrow and hand over the regime to Lee Jae Myung’s Democratic Party. It’s not for the sake of protecting president Yoon Suk Yeol but for the sake of the Republic of Korea’s system and our children’s future,” he said.

open image in gallery Protesters march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against president Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on 5 December 2024 ( AP )

South Korea’s prosecutor general Shim Woo Jung announced a plan to investigate allegations of rebellion against Mr Yoon.

Sitting presidents in the Asian country enjoy constitutional immunity, but it doesn’t apply to charges of treason or rebellion.

The prosecutor also imposed a travel ban on Mr Kim, the former defence minister, who reportedly played a key role in getting Mr Yoon to declare martial law.

The Democratic Party was considering filing a legal complaint against the ruling party’s floor leader, Choo Kyung Ho, for allegedly facilitating Mr Yoon’s martial law enforcement by redirecting lawmakers away from the National Assembly.

open image in gallery Protesters take part in a demonstration against the South Korean president in Seoul on 5 December 2024 ( Getty )

Mr Han’s fallout with one-time ally Mr Yoon has added another layer of complexity to the impeachment debate within the ruling party. The leader’s remarks on Thursday reflected a growing rift in the party.

“Considering the newly emerging facts, I believe a swift suspension of president Yoon Suk Yeol’s duties is necessary to safeguard the Republic of Korea and its people,” Han emphasised.

The uncertainty surrounding the president’s leadership has plunged South Korea into a political crisis, with implications for both domestic stability and international relations.

As lawmakers prepare to vote on the impeachment motion, the country is waiting to see whether its democratic institutions will endure this challenge.

Additional reporting by agencies.