North Korea breaks silence on South Korean martial law crisis

North Korea has broken its silence on the political crisis in rival South for the first time, accusing president Yoon Suk Yeol of a “fascist dictatorship”, a week after his botched attempt to impose martial law in the country.

Articles published on Wednesday in North Korean newspapers described the short-lived martial law in South Korea as an “insane act” reminiscent of the military coup carried out decades ago.

“The puppet Yoon Suk Yeol’s shocking decision to level his fascist guns and bayonets at his own people has turned the puppet South into pandemonium,” said an article published in the government newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun.

North Korea, which regularly targets the South Korean government in its tightly controlled state media, had remained unusually tight-lipped about the political turmoil in Seoul after Mr Yoon made the shock announcement of imposing martial law.

Mr Yoon appeared to hint that North Korea was the reason behind his alarming action as he accused opposition parties of colluding with anti-state forces.

The decree, which lasted six hours before being lifted by the cabinet, has triggered concerns over a power vacuum in the country and plunged Asia’s fourth-largest economy into political chaos, sending shockwaves through diplomatic and economic fronts. Mr Yoon is being investigated by a special counsel for insurrection, a crime that bypasses presidential immunity and carries the death penalty.

open image in gallery North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech during an opening ceremony of a defense exhibition in Pyongyang, North Korea ( KCNA via KNS )

The article, on the sixth page of the Rodong Sinmun, appeared to be giving little prominence to the news. It did not comment on how this would impact ties between the two Koreas, as their relations have hit rock-bottom in recent years.

There were concerns that Pyongyang might try to exploit the political crisis and exacerbate problems for Mr Yoon’s government amid a power vacuum in the country as it remains unclear who is in charge of the army after the defence minister was arrested for his role in imposing martial law.

Another article in KCNA also provided an update on the turmoil in South Korea, describing Mr Yoon’s failed attempt to send troops into the National Assembly and the subsequent protests demanding his resignation.

“The puppet Yoon Suk Yeol, who had already faced a serious crisis of governance and impeachment, declared martial law unexpectedly and unleashed the guns of the fascist dictatorship on the people,” KCNA said.

open image in gallery Participants attend a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul on Sunday. The signs read ‘Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol’ ( AP )

“His insane act, reminiscent of the coup during the military dictatorship decades ago, has drawn strong condemnation from all walks of life, including the opposition party, and further explored the public’s fervour for impeachment.”

Announcing the martial law decree in the country on 3 December, Mr Yoon blamed the “anti-state” forces that he said were plotting rebellion and accused the main opposition parties of supporting the country’s rival, North Korea.

However, he gave no direct evidence when he raised the spectre of North Korea as a destabilising force.

The president who promised a hardline approach to North Korea struggled to get his agenda through an opposition-dominated parliament and faced corruption scandals involving him and his wife.