South Korean defence minister who proposed martial law attempts suicide in custody

South Korea's former defence minister Kim Yong Hyun, who has been arrested for his role in the president’s botched attempt to impose martial law, attempted to kill himself in custody, officials from the correctional service told parliament.

Mr Kim tried to kill himself at a detention centre in Seoul but his attempt failed, said Shin Yong Hae, commissioner general of the Korea Correctional Service. The former minister is in a stable condition now and is being held in a protective cell, he added.

Mr Kim was the first person to be detained following president Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law last week, which plunged the East Asian country into a political crisis. Mr Kim allegedly advised the president to declare martial law and resigned as defence minister soon after.

open image in gallery Former South Korean defence minister Kim Yong-hyun speaks during a press conference during the US - Republic of Korea ( AFP via Getty Images )

He was formally arrested on Wednesday after a Seoul court approved a warrant for him on allegations of playing a key role in a rebellion and committing abuse of power.

"We considered the degree to which the charges are supported, the gravity of the crime and concerns he will destroy evidence," the court said, according to the Korea Herald. Prosecutors argued that Mr Kim was "conspiring with the president to start a riot in an effort to subvert the national constitution."

The former minister has been reportedly questioned three times since he was taken into custody on Sunday after he voluntarily appeared for the investigation.

He allegedly conceded during questioning that he proposed martial law to the president but claimed it was neither illegal nor unconstitutional, Yonhap news agency reported.

Police on Wednesday raided president Yoon’s office in Seoul in their intensifying investigation after parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to appoint a permanent special counsel to investigate the president on charges of insurrection.

open image in gallery Protesters with images of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and former South Korea Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, center, march to the presidential office after a candlelight vigil against President Yoon in Seoul, South Korea, on 5 Dec 2024 ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Unlike a regular special counsel investigation, the president does not have the authority to veto a bill establishing a permanent special counsel. However, he can delay the appointment of the counsel.

Mr Yoon sent shockwaves across the world after he declared martial law, the first for the country in four decades, which lasted for about six hours before being overturned by parliament.

Mr Yoon survived an impeachment attempt last Saturday when the ruling party boycotted the vote, but the Democratic Party is aiming to put the new motion to a vote on Saturday.After last week’s impeachment motion fell through, the leader of Mr Yoon’s conservative party pledged to arrange his stable exit from power, saying the party will coordinate with cabinet members over state affairs and that the president will be sidelined from duties ahead of an early election.

Mr Yoon has been banned from leaving the country.

South Korea’s national police chief and top police officer for Seoul were detained for their roles in enforcing the president’s short-lived martial law decree.

