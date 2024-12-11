South Korea's national police chief and Seoul's top officer detained over enforcement of martial law
South Korea’s national police chief and top police officer for the capital, Seoul, were detained for their roles in enforcing President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law decree last week, police said Wednesday.
The development comes hours before the main liberal opposition Democratic Party submits a new motion to impeach Yoon on the martial law introduction. The party said it aims to put the motion on a floor vote on Saturday.
Earlier, Yoon’s former defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, was arrested after a Seoul court approved an arrest warrant for him on allegations of playing a key role in rebellion and committing abuse of power. Kim became the first person arrested over the Dec. 3 martial law decree.