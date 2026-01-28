South Korea’s high-profile former first lady Kim Keon Hee jailed for 20 months for corruption
Verdict precedes an expected ruling on charges against former president Yoon Suk Yeol
A South Korean court sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in prison for corruption, ahead of the verdict for disgraced former president Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law imposition a year ago.
The Seoul Central District Court, on Wednesday, sentenced Ms Kim for receiving bribes from the Unification Church in return for business favours.
The ruling comes about three weeks before the court delivers its verdict on the rebellion charge against Mr Yoon.
The independent counsel earlier demanded the death sentence for Mr Yoon.
