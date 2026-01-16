Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A court in South Korea sentenced disgraced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison on Friday after finding him guilty on some charges related to his unsuccessful imposition of martial law in the country.

The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of obstructing authorities from executing an arrest warrant related to his martial law declaration in December 2024. The court also found him guilty of charges that include fabricating official documents and failing to comply with the legal process required for martial law.

Yoon evaded arrest for weeks by remaining inside his residential compound, protected by hundreds of loyal members of the Presidential Security Service.

He was eventually detained in a pre-dawn raid, when security forces pushed their way past bus barricades, cut through barbed wire and used ladders to enter the compound, where he was encircled by his guards. He later claimed that he had cooperated to prevent “bloodshed”.

The verdict is the first against Yoon in the eight criminal trials over the decree he issued in 2024 and other allegations. The most significant charge against him is that he led a rebellion in connection with his martial law enforcement and it carries a potential death penalty.

Supporters of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol hold signs outside Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Yoon, who is currently being held at the Seoul Detention Center, hasn't immediately publicly responded to the ruling. However, when an independent counsel earlier demanded a 10-year prison term for him over those charges, the former president's defence team accused them of being politically driven and lacking legal grounds to demand such "an excessive" sentence.

Yoon maintains he didn't intend to place the country under military rule for an extended period, saying his decree was only meant to inform the people about the danger of the liberal-controlled parliament which obstructed his agenda. But investigators have viewed his decree as an attempt to bolster and prolong his rule, charging him with rebellion, abuse of power and other criminal offences.

Yoon has been impeached, arrested and dismissed as president after his short-lived imposition of martial law triggered huge public protests calling for his ouster.

Parliament, joined by some members of Yoon's conservative party, voted within hours to overturn his surprise martial law decree, which led to his impeachment and subsequent suspension of his powers.

He was removed from office in April last year by the constitutional court that ruled he violated the duties of his office.