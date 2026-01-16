South Korea’s Yoon gets 5-year jail term after being found guilty of abuse of power over martial law bid
Verdict is first against Yoon in eight criminal trials over martial law decree he issued in December 2024
A court in South Korea sentenced disgraced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison on Friday after finding him guilty on some charges related to his unsuccessful imposition of martial law in the country.
The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of obstructing authorities from executing an arrest warrant related to his martial law declaration in December 2024. The court also found him guilty of charges that include fabricating official documents and failing to comply with the legal process required for martial law.
Yoon evaded arrest for weeks by remaining inside his residential compound, protected by hundreds of loyal members of the Presidential Security Service.
He was eventually detained in a pre-dawn raid, when security forces pushed their way past bus barricades, cut through barbed wire and used ladders to enter the compound, where he was encircled by his guards. He later claimed that he had cooperated to prevent “bloodshed”.
The verdict is the first against Yoon in the eight criminal trials over the decree he issued in 2024 and other allegations. The most significant charge against him is that he led a rebellion in connection with his martial law enforcement and it carries a potential death penalty.
Yoon, who is currently being held at the Seoul Detention Center, hasn't immediately publicly responded to the ruling. However, when an independent counsel earlier demanded a 10-year prison term for him over those charges, the former president's defence team accused them of being politically driven and lacking legal grounds to demand such "an excessive" sentence.
Yoon maintains he didn't intend to place the country under military rule for an extended period, saying his decree was only meant to inform the people about the danger of the liberal-controlled parliament which obstructed his agenda. But investigators have viewed his decree as an attempt to bolster and prolong his rule, charging him with rebellion, abuse of power and other criminal offences.
Yoon has been impeached, arrested and dismissed as president after his short-lived imposition of martial law triggered huge public protests calling for his ouster.
Parliament, joined by some members of Yoon's conservative party, voted within hours to overturn his surprise martial law decree, which led to his impeachment and subsequent suspension of his powers.
He was removed from office in April last year by the constitutional court that ruled he violated the duties of his office.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks