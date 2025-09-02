Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Xi Jinping criticised what he called “bullying behaviour” from western nations as he outlined a new world order at a showpiece summit with Vladimir Putin in China.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit alongside his Russian, Indian and Iranian counterparts, Xi called for a new framework of global security and pitched an economic vision to counter US dominance.

“We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics, and practise true multilateralism,” Xi said, in a thinly veiled swipe at the US and President Donald Trump's tariff policies. He added that “bullying behaviour” and “Cold War mentality” should be challenged.

While opposing powers Russia, Iran and Belarus face mounting US and EU sanctions, India has also been hit with a 50 percent tariff over its purchases of discounted Russian oil.

China has so far avoided US tariffs linked to its own heavy Russian oil purchases, though Beijing and Washington previously imposed tariffs exceeding 100 percent on each other before agreeing to a temporary reduction amid ongoing trade talks.

Russia also faces the threat of steep US tariffs as it stalls peace efforts in Ukraine.

open image in gallery In a display of solidarity, Putin and Modi walked hand-in-hand toward Xi before the summit opened ( AFP/Getty )

Until now SCO, often dismissed as an “anti-Nato” forum for states who are not in the alliance, has lacked a clear economic or security role.

But Xi urged members to change that, calling for a development bank to boost mutual investment and offering $1.4 billion in loans and grants.

“Global governance has reached a new crossroads,” he said. “The shadows of Cold War mentality, bullying, are not dissipating, and there are new challenges that are increasing, not diminishing.”

In a display of solidarity, Putin and Modi walked hand-in-hand toward Xi before the summit opened, and the three leaders stood shoulder-to-shoulder, laughing.

“It's hard to tell if the scene was choreographed or improvised, but it doesn't really matter,” wrote Eric Olander, editor-in-chief of research agency The China-Global South Project.

open image in gallery Having challenged Western dominance of institutions like the UN and IMF, China is presenting itself as a defender of the world order while pushing reforms to empower the Global South - a goal also shared by Modi ( AP )

“If the US president and his acolytes thought they could use tariffs to pressure China, India, or Russia into submission, that (encounter) says otherwise.”

The meeting marks a shift in India-China relations, as US tariffs over Russian oil pushed Modi to visit China for the first time in seven years after past tensions.

SCO was founded more than two decades ago as a regional bloc by China, Russia and four Central Asian states - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined in 2017 and Iran joined in 2023.

Today, Belarus, and Mongolia have an observer status and fourteen other countries have a dialogue partner status.