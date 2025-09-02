Kim Jong Un arrives in China on armoured train to meet Xi and Putin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered China aboard his armoured train for his rare visit outside the country to attend a military parade in Beijing.

Mr Kim, his foreign minister Choe Son Hui, and other senior officials left Pyongyang late Monday to attend the “Victory Day” parade on Wednesday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported earlier Tuesday, citing a statement from its foreign ministry.

The North Korea leader is believed to be travelling with his wife Ri Sol Ju and his powerful sister Kim Yo Jong, Yonhap reported, citing South Korea’s spy agency National Information Society Agency.

The intelligence service said Mr Kim will likely receive special protocol and security measures on par with those given to Russian president Vladimir Putin, according to Lee Seong Kweun, a lawmaker who attended NIA's closed-door briefing to lawmakers.

His train crossed the Chinese border early in the morning on Tuesday, it said and is expected to reach Beijing late in the day following a 24-hour trip in his heavy and slow-moving train.

The North Korean dictator is widely believed to avoid air travel for long distances due to a personal fear of flying and travels in his specially designed luxurious train with his cars, gourmet meals, and imported wines.

The bullet-proof, armoured train called Taeyangho is also dubbed a “moving fortress”. According to Yonhap News, it runs only at 60km (37 miles) per hour and is expected to take 20 hours to get to Beijing.

Mr Kim arrived in China at the invitation of Xi Jinping to participate in “celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War”, KCNA said.

open image in gallery North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) as he departs from Pyongyang by special train to visit China ( KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image )

open image in gallery North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travels by train as he leaves Pyongyang to attend China's celebration of the formal surrender of Japan in World War Two, in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency ( via REUTERS )

The North Korean leader will join Russian president Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping in a rare public display of three-way unity against the US.

Mr Kim will join 25 other world leaders who are set to join Beijing as it commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

It would mark Mr Kim's first appearance at a major multilateral event during his 14-year rule, and it would also be the first time leaders of Russia, China, and North Korea would share a stage. However, none of the three countries has confirmed a private trilateral leaders' meeting.

open image in gallery Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, talk as they watch the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2025, during celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II ( Copyright 2025 Photo host agency RIA Novosti )

The leader of the reclusive country rarely travels abroad and takes part in gatherings. He last set foot outside the country in 2023 to visit Russia for talks with Mr Putin as the two countries have drawn closer amid their growing rift with the US.

China, which shares a long border with North Korea, has remained a key economic and diplomatic ally of Pyongyang and helped in keeping its economy afloat amid crippling economic sanctions from the US and its allies.

However, it is seen as an uneasy alliance by experts as China has also remained its most influential critic and supported UN sanctions in response to North Korea’s nuclear programme while seeking stability in its neighbourhood.

The visit would be watched closely as America’s three most vocal adversaries meet amid growing Western concerns over North Korea’s supply of troops and weaponry to Russia to support its war in Ukraine.