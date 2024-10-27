China vows ‘countermeasures’ after $2bn US arms sale to Taiwan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

China has strongly condemned the latest $2bn arms sale approved by the US for Taiwan, declaring it a threat to regional peace and promising decisive countermeasures in response.

The arms sale, which includes advanced missile systems intended to bolster Taiwan’s air defences, has prompted Beijing to warn of further military action as it intensifies its own presence around the island.

“China will take resolute countermeasures and all necessary steps to defend its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement late on Saturday.

Beijing also lodged “solemn representations” with Washington, urging the US to stop what it described as “dangerous moves” that risk further destabilising the Taiwan Strait.

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed the arms sale, which includes three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, valued at about $1.16bn and radar systems worth around $828m.

The Nasams, as these missile systems are known, have been tested in combat in Ukraine. They are the first of their kind to be given to Taiwan, marking a significant enhancement to its defensive arsenal as it faces threats from China.

open image in gallery US navy destroyer USS Higgins conducts operations with Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Vancouver in the Taiwan strait on 20 October 2024 ( AP )

Taiwan’s defence ministry expressed confidence that the Nasams would enhance its ability to protect itself against Chinese military manoeuvres.

Taiwan’s presidential office expressed gratitude to the US for the sale, arguing that strengthening the island’s defences was essential for the region’s stability.

“In the face of China’s threats, Taiwan is duty-bound to protect its homeland and will continue to demonstrate its determination to defend itself,” the island’s foreign ministry said.

President Lai Ching-te has prioritised strengthening the military since taking office earlier this year as Beijing has expanded military operations around Taiwan, which it claims as an integral part of its territory.

The arms package, the 17th such approved by president Joe Biden’s administration, follows a series of military drills by China around Taiwan.

The exercises, conducted last week, simulated the “sealing off of key ports” on the island and mobilised a record number of forces.

Taiwan reported as many as 153 Chinese aircraft, along with 14 navy vessels and 12 government ships, taking part in the drills, which Chinese officials characterised as preparations to “secure the region”.

open image in gallery Taiwanese president Lai Ching-te is seen in front of the Hsiung Feng III mobile missile launcher during a visit to a military base in Taoyuan on 18 October 2024 ( Reuters )

Taiwan’s defence ministry reported on Sunday that 19 Chinese military aircraft, including Su 30 fighter jets, and several warships conducted a “combat patrol” encircling the island.

These operations were part of what Taiwan has described as regular, near-daily patrols that have intensified since Beijing began staging large-scale drills near the island in recent months. Taiwanese forces closely monitored the Chinese activity and stood on alert in response.

The US is bound by law under the Taiwan Relations Act to assist the island in maintaining a robust self-defence capability. This commitment underscores the broader strategic competition between Washington and Beijing, with Taiwan positioned at the centre of their rivalry.

China’s recent show of force around Taiwan underscores its efforts to prevent what it sees as growing support for Taiwanese independence.

The Chinese defence ministry did not provide details on the nature of the countermeasures it intends to take but reiterated that Beijing “strongly condemns and firmly opposes” the arms sale, which it claims undermines China’s security and damages US-China relations.

“We will take all necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” the ministry said.