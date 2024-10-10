Taiwan’s president vows to resist ‘annexation’ by China in national day speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Taiwanese president Lai Ching-te defended the island’s sovereignty amid tensions with mainland China and said he would resist any attempted “annexation”, in a thinly-veiled reference to Beijing.

The self-governed island marked its National Day on Thursday with grand celebrations in the capital Taipei, where Mr Lai addressed the public.

China regards Taiwan as an integral part of the country and sees Mr Lai, who has repeatedly asserted the island’s right to self-determination since taking the presidency earlier this year, as a separatist.

“On this land, democracy and freedom are growing and thriving. The People’s Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan,” Mr Lai said in his address outside the presidential palace, referring to the mainland.

“I will uphold the commitment to resist annexation or encroachment upon our sovereignty.”

Mr Lai reiterated that the Republic of China, using Taiwan’s official name, was “not subordinate” to the People’s Republic of China.

The president nonetheless offered to cooperate with China on global challenges. "We are willing to work with China on addressing climate change, combating infectious diseases, and maintaining regional security to pursue peace and mutual prosperity for the wellbeing of the people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait," he said.

Mr Lai hoped China would “take up its international responsibilities and, along with Taiwan, contribute to the peace, security, and prosperity of the region and the globe.”

His comments drew a sharp reaction in Beijing.

The Chinese foreign ministry reiterated its position that Taiwan had “no so-called sovereignty”.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the ministry, claimed that Mr Lai’s speech was made with the intention of heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait for his political self-interest.

Tensions in the Strait have risen since China conducted military drills this month simulating an invasion of Taiwan.

China flew 15 aircraft across the median line in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday morning, prompting the island to scramble jets, dispatch ships and activate missile systems, the Taiwanese ministry of defence said.

Taiwan’s National Day marks the establishment of the Republic of China on the mainland after the 1911 revolution overthrew the Qing dynasty.

The Republic of China was ruled by the Kuomintang until its leadership fled to Taiwan in 1949 following defeat at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party, which proclaimed the People’s Republic of China.

Taiwan was ruled under martial law by the Kuomintang until democracy was established in the 1980s and 1990s. The island retains the original constitution brought from mainland China and the Republic of China flag.