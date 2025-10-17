Taiwan bars officials and students from China’s ‘retrocession’ events

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taiwan has barred its officials, students and teachers from attending events in China marking the 80th anniversary of Taiwan’s “retrocession” to Chinese rule, accusing Beijing of twisting history to serve its political agenda.

Next Saturday marks eight decades since Japan gave up its control of Taiwan, a colony of Japan since 1895, bringing an end to 50 years of colonial rule and placing the island under the administration of the Republic of China (ROC) in 1945.

The handover, commonly referred to as Taiwan’s “retrocession”, followed Japan’s surrender at the close of Second World War and was at the time acknowledged by both Taipei and Beijing.

However, the two sides interpret the 1945 handover in sharply different ways. Taipei regards it as the restoration of Taiwan to the Republic of China – the government that fought alongside the Allies and accepted Japan’s surrender at the end of World War II.

At that time, the Republic of China was based on the mainland and recognised internationally as China’s legitimate government.

Taiwan says it was the Republic of China that fought the war, not the People's Republic of China, which was founded by Mao Zedong's communists in 1949 after they won the civil war. The Republic of China government fled to Taipei and the Republic of China remains Taiwan's formal name.

Beijing, on the other hand, presents the event as proof that Taiwan rightfully belongs to the People’s Republic of China. Beijing maintains that it alone inherited China’s wartime legacy and that Taiwan’s status was conclusively determined by Japan’s surrender – a claim Taipei firmly rejects.

In a video statement, Chiu Chui-cheng, head of Taiwan’s mainland affairs council, said Beijing had repeatedly fabricated “false narratives”.

He said that in the events related to the “retrocession”, Beijing has sought to “concoct the claim that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China.

“The ultimate goal is to eliminate the Republic of China and annex Taiwan.”

He said that the government has banned all officials, students, teachers and all others to “put the national interest first” and also not take part in the Chinese events.

While Beijing has not revealed its own commemorative plans, Taipei will mark 25 October instead with East Asia’s largest Pride march.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office told reporters in Beijing that the “retrocession” marked a key outcome of Second World War and represented a shared victory for all Chinese people, including those in Taiwan.

Earlier in August this year, Taiwan also warned its entertainers not to echo Chinese propaganda ahead of Beijing’s 3 September Victory Day parade that marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in Second World War.

The Mainland Affairs Council said Taiwanese celebrities working in China must avoid supporting Communist Party messaging or actions that belittle Taiwan or undermine the Republic of China (ROC).

It was also reported that authorities are investigating at least 20 Taiwanese entertainers for amplifying Chinese state media content or echoing remarks by mainland officials.

The probe stemmed from a March incident in which several high-profile figures – among them Ouyang Nana, Mark Chao, Patty Hou, Joe Chen, Michelle Chen and Jiro Wang – shared an image reading “Taiwan must return to China”, shortly after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi asserted that “Taiwan has never been a country and never will be”.

Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province that must eventually be brought under its control – by force if needed – and has stepped up military pressure around the island since president William Lai Ching-te assumed office.

Although most nations, including the United States, do not formally recognise Taiwan as a sovereign country, Washington remains its key supporter, pledging to help the island defend itself and warning China against any military aggression.