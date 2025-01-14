Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wife and son of a fugitive Hong Kong psephologist were reportedly taken from their home on Tuesday to “assist in a national security police investigation”.

Chung Kim Wah, former deputy executive director of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, or Pori, fled to the UK in 2022.

In December, he was named as one of the six activists wanted for violating the city’s draconian national security law. Subsequently, the Hong Kong police announced a HK$1m (£105,000) bounty for the outspoken commentator.

Mr Chung was accused of advocating for Hong Kong's independence from China following the implementation of the national security law in the wake of the pro-democracy protests in 2019 and for allegedly seeking foreign sanctions against Beijing and Hong Kong between 2020 and 2023.

His wife, Tin Shui Wai, left a local police station after questioning at around 1.30pm local time, the Hong Kong Free Press reported.

She and her son were taken to the station a day after pollster Robert Chung, the head of Pori, was questioned by the national security police investigating whether he or the organisation provided assistance to the fugitive.

The pollster, 67, was reportedly detained at his home in Pok Fu Lam and taken to Pori’s headquarters in Wong Chuk Hang for investigation.

The police said he was suspected of using "his own company to render assistance to a wanted person who has absconded overseas, in continuing activities endangering national security in Hong Kong".

The investigation, they added, had "absolutely nothing to do with Pori's polls".

"After I left Hong Kong, I never talked to my brother except for participating in an online poll at the end of April that year,” the fugitive commentator said in a Facebook post on Monday, referring to the Pori head, “except for the Chinese New Year's Day greeting pictures".

Mr Chung was among several pro-democracy activists and scholars who left the former British colony in the wake of a crackdown on free speech and arbitrary arrests.

"I feel sad and helpless for many younger generations who are imprisoned for daring to fight for it," he had said after leaving Hong Kong in 2022. "For the new generation in Hong Kong, they can only be indoctrinated without being able to know the truth or make multiple perspectives."

Mr Chung was named in the third round of arrest warrants and bounties issued for activists since Hong Kong authorities started offering rewards on dissidents in exile in July 2023. The national security police were reportedly also investigating the flow of Mr Chung's funds.

In all, the police have named 19 people, including former lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui and activists Nathan Law and Simon Cheng, so far.

Hong Kong’s chief executive John Lee said on Tuesday that authorities would “spare no efforts” in safeguarding national security". "Any organisations or persons suspected of having connections with, supported, or aided figures who endanger national security will be subject to a full investigation," he said.

British foreign minister David Lammy last month called on the Hong Kong authorities "to end their targeting of individuals in the UK and elsewhere who stand up for freedom and democracy”.

"We will not tolerate any attempts by foreign governments to coerce, intimidate, harass, or harm their critics overseas, especially in the UK," he said in a statement.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Chung and the British Foreign Office for comment.