Hong Kong jails 45 pro-democracy activists in largest national security trial
Benny Tai and Joshua Wong were given 10 years and four years in prison
Hong Kong‘s High Court on Tuesday sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists to jail terms of up to 10 years in a landmark national security trial in what is seen as a stark demonstration of Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.
The case stemmed from an unofficial “primary election” in July 2020 where the activists aimed to select the best candidates for an upcoming legislative election. The activists were accused by prosecutors of plotting to paralyse the city’s government by engaging in potentially disruptive acts had they been elected.
Benny Tai, a legal scholar seen as a key figure in the plan, received the longest sentence of 10 years while prominent activist Joshua Wong was given four years and two months.
