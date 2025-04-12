Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rare typhoon-like gales swept northern China on Saturday, wreaking havoc on daily lives, disrupting travel and forcing the closure of historic sites while bringing late snowfall and hailstone showers in some areas.

Beijing's two massive international airports, Beijing Capital and Daxing, cancelled nearly 800 flights as strong winds made windows shake and felled trees onto footpaths and cars.

Flight and train services were also cancelled in several other parts.

Some regions of the country witnessed their most powerful winds in nearly 75 years, registering speeds of up to 148kmph.

The winds, driven by a cold vortex from neighbouring Mongolia, sent temperatures plunging by more than 12C.

open image in gallery A woman walks on a sidewalk during a sandstorm in Yinchuan in northern China's Ningxia region ( AFP via Getty )

Beijing issued its second-highest gale alert this weekend for the first time in a decade, warning 22 million residents to avoid non-essential travel as meteorologists cautioned that wind speeds could exceed April records going back to 1951.

The winds forced the postponement of a half-marathon set for Sunday featuring humanoid robots competing with people in a bid to showcase China's technological advances.

Sandstorms raging over a vast stretch of territory from Inner Mongolia to the Yangtze river region crippled road travel in at least eight provinces, news agency Xinhua and state broadcaster CCTV reported.

open image in gallery Remains of a metal structure are seen following high winds in Fuyang in China's eastern Anhui province ( AFP via Getty )

Sandstorms were expected to impact Shanghai from Saturday afternoon through to Sunday morning.

China's national meteorological center issued heavy wind alerts for central areas of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the northern parts of Hebei province, and the western and northern mountainous areas of Beijing.

open image in gallery Passengers wait at the Yiwu airport in China's eastern Zhejiang province ( AFP via Getty )

Authorities in Beijing forecast the strongest winds between 10am and 10pm local time on Saturday.

The Universal Studios theme park in Beijing was closed at least through Sunday and historic sites in the capital city such as Forbidden City, Summer Palace and Temple of Heaven were shut as well. Football matches and other outdoor events were suspended.

The winds dominated social media chatter in the country, with many people expressing concern for food delivery workers having to brave the difficult conditions.

“In weather like this, we can choose not to order delivery,” one Weibo user wrote, “it's too hard for them.”