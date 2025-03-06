Polar Vortex collapse set to send temperatures plunging in the US and Canada

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A polar vortex collapse is expected over the next two weeks, causing extreme winter weather and travel disruption across North America.

The weather phenomenon is expected to develop in mid-March, bringing severe cold temperatures across parts of Canada and the United States. It may also impact the UK and Europe.

A polar vortex collapse occurs when the layer between 10 and 50km above Earth’s surface warms up to 50 degrees in just two days - known as sudden stratospheric warming (SSW). This warming can weaken the polar vortex, causing cold Arctic air to move southwards and can lead to extreme weather conditions.

open image in gallery The science behind the polar vortex ( NOAA )

The polar vortex collapse will be the second in 2025, after a collapse last month caused deep freezes and travel havoc in North America.

Snow, storms, and sub-zero temperatures impacted millions of Americans and the majority of the country in February.

If the upcoming vortex disruption weakens the jet stream, it may release cold air from polar regions into North America or Eurasia.

“We are predicting a displacement of the polar vortex on the Europe and eastern Canada side of the polar,” AccuWeather’s Lead Meteorologist Paul Pastelok told The Independent.

“When the Polar Vortex is disrupted - whether stretched, displaced, or split - it can, but does not always, impact this polar jet stream.

“The timing is uncertain for North America but could see a change in the pattern for late March into early April.”

open image in gallery The collapse of a polar vortex could bring another major cold spell for North America ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air which rotates around the North and South poles of the Earth and corresponds with the narrow bands of wind 8 to 11 kilometres above Earth’s surface, known as the jet stream.

When the vortex is weakened, the jet stream can become less stable and lets cold polar air spill southward leading to extreme and unpredictable weather.

Mr Pastelok explained that there is a small chance of a “complete split” in the jet stream pattern, which could last four to seven weeks.

But a “displacement” or a change in the pattern is more likely. Such a change would last less time and would affect Europe and central and eastern North America, Mr Pastelok added.

The weather event may also impact the UK, with forecasters warning that temperatures could drop again after a temporary reprieve this week.

“SSWs don’t always impact our weather but if they do it can take a few weeks before impacts might be felt on the earth surface,” the UK Met Office told the Independent, adding that the warming is so high up that we don’t feel it directly. “If this happens this would act as a factor in favouring blocked/slowly evolving patterns for the remainder of March and could bring colder weather to the UK.”