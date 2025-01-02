Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

China banned the export of dual-use products to over two dozen US defence contractors, targeting top players like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, as it objected to Washington’s latest arms sales to Taiwan.

Beijing imposed the ban on 28 US defence contractors, placing 10 of them on an unreliable entities list over weapons sales to Taiwan, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The decision, “based on China’s export control law and regulation on export control of dual-use items”, was taken to “safeguard national security and interests and fulfil international obligations including non-proliferation,” the ministry said.

The targeted firms also included General Dynamics and Boeing.

The 10 “unreliable entities” were engaged in the American weapons sales to Taiwan “despite strong opposition” from Beijing.

“The so-called military technology cooperation seriously undermines China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, violates the One China principle and the provisions of the three joint communiques between China and the US, and significantly threatens peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” a ministry spokesperson said.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory and does not rule out the use of force to “reunite” the island.

The export ban mimics last month’s sanctions on defence and aerospace entities involved in a previous sale of weapons to Taiwan. The sanctions targeted Insitu, Hudson Technologies, Saronic Technologies, Raytheon Canada, Raytheon Australia, Aerkomm, and Oceaneering International Inc.

The firms under the latest ban will be barred from import and export activities in China and from making new investments. Their officials cannot enter the country and their work permits or residency will be revoked.

It was not immediately clear how many individuals would be impacted by the decision.

Taiwan last month received a batch of 38 advanced Abrams battle tanks from the US in a significant boost to the island’s land defence capabilities. Another 42 tanks, considered the heaviest in the world, are due to be delivered this year, and 28 the year after.

The island has been upgrading its defence capabilities – acquiring F-16 fighter jets, missiles, submarines and artillery systems from the US – in the face of increasing military drills by China.