Victoria Beckham opens up on receiving French knighthood amid Brooklyn fallout

Victoria Beckham has expressed profound gratitude after being bestowed with a French knighthood,

The accolade came amid a public family dispute with her eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl was named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres – a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters – on Monday night, an honour recognising significant contributions to the arts and literature.

She added that she "could not be more grateful."

Lady Beckham posed for photographs on a candle-lit staircase alongside her husband, former football star Sir David Beckham, and other family members.

However, Brooklyn, was notably absent.

David and Victoria Beckham leaving a ceremony at the Ministry of Culture in Paris on January 26, 2026, a week after their son Brooklyn's bombshell public statement ( Sebastien Dupuy/AFP via Getty Images )

His non-attendance follows his announcement last week that he does not wish to "reconcile" with his family.

This public declaration included accusations that the celebrity couple prioritised "Brand Beckham" above all else and exerted control over press narratives. The Beckhams have yet to issue a comment regarding their son's explosive statement.

Lady Beckham celebrated her achievement and posted on Instagram: “I couldn’t be more grateful. Merci.”

Her husband, Sir David, praised her in the comment section and said: “A special night celebrating you for what you have achieved so far, so much more to come.

“So proud of you.”

Following the ceremony in Paris, Sir David posted a string of photos on Monday night which included a snap of their family as well as one with Vogue global editorial director Dame Anna Wintour.

Sir David wrote: “Being named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture… nobody deserves it more than you x We love you.”

In her speech, Lady Beckham, 51, who is known for her eponymous luxury label, said: “I’m so proud to be British but France is one of the few places fashion is treated with the seriousness it deserves, as a form of art.”

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday evening, Lady Beckham added: “I’m so honoured to be named a Chevaliere de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture.

“I have always deeply admired the French aesthetic and the seriousness with which it treats fashion: as a form of art.

“So to be recognised here and embraced in this way is a profound privilege — one that reflects decades of commitment and dedication. My sincere thanks to the French Minister of Culture, Rachida Dati, for this honour.

“Thank you also to business partners who believed in me, my family, and especially David — my husband, and original investor.

“I couldn’t be more grateful, you are my everything xx”

The family photos shared by both Sir David and Lady Beckham include Cruz and his partner Jackie Apostel and Romeo and his girlfriend Kim Turnbull.

The Beckhams’ second child, Romeo, echoed father Sir David’s comments in an Instagram following the ceremony.

He later posted: “No one deserves this more than you xx love you mum.”

The eldest Beckham sibling, Brooklyn, did not comment on the honour after his post on January 19 seemed to confirm the rumours that have swirled since his wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022.

In the posts, he accused his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped”.

He also alleged that his wife had been “disrespected” by his family.

Lady Beckham, who founded her fashion label in 2008, rose to fame in the ’90s pop band The Spice Girls – known for hit songs such as Wannabe, 2 Become 1, and Say You’ll Be There.