Vinnie Jones has voiced his displeasure regarding frequent comparisons between his Discovery+ series, Vinnie Jones In The Country, and Jeremy Clarkson’s popular farming programme, describing the situation as "upsetting".

The actor and former footballer told Radio Times he finds it "upsetting" that his show, now in its third series, is often pitted against Clarkson’s Farm.

While acknowledging Jeremy Clarkson has "done a fantastic job raising awareness for farmers," Jones stressed the distinct nature of his own programme. "Ours is a different little show," he explained. "It’s a show without an agenda, and it’s not a farm show – it’s an in-the-country show."

Jones also used the interview to address his public persona, admitting he had been perceived as a "lunatic" in the past. "A lot of that I brought on myself with the drinking," he confessed, adding: "But I’m 12 years sober this April, and I wanted to show people what I actually do in my spare time."

He elaborated on his deep connection to the natural world, a passion inherited from his father, whom he described as "always a passionate country man." Jones recounted: "Yesterday, I sat for six hours just to see a kingfisher. I’m not a south London gangster, never have been." He further asserted his expertise, stating: "If I were on Mastermind, my specialist subject would be British nature – not many people would beat me."

Known for his role in Guy Ritchie’s 1998 debut Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, Jones is set to appear in the director’s new action thriller, Viva la Madness, later this year.

Jones also enjoyed a successful football career playing more than 500 games at the top level of the sport for teams including Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United. He was part of Wimbledon’s famous “Crazy Gang” team, which won the 1987 FA Cup and also played nine times at international level for Wales.

Clarkson’s Farm launched in 2021 and has since gone on to become one the biggest successes of it’s host’s career.

Clarkson purchased Diddly Squat Farm in 2008 as an investment, but started running it in 2019. The highs and lows of his farming career have been charted in the Prime Video series since 2021, and it’s one of the streaming service’s most-popular TV shows.

In July 2024, Clarkson extended his business empire by taking over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford.