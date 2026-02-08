Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It looks like Jeremy Clarkson’s farming struggles will continue to be documented: a sixth season of Clarkson’s Farm has reportedly been confirmed.

The former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter, 65, will appear in new episodes this spring, when the show returns for its fifth run.

But that won’t be the end of the series that follows Clarkson’s journey as a farmer and the challenges he faces along the way while running Diddly Squat, a 1,000-acre holding in Oxfordshire.

The Sun claims that Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a new season, which the host has already begun shooting after taking his “first break from TV in 40 years” in December.

It’s believed that Clarkson cut short what was originally planned to be a three-month break to commence production.

Clarkson purchased Diddly Squat Farm in 2008 as an investment, but started running it in 2019. The highs and lows of his farming career have been charted in the Prime Video series since 2021, and it’s one of the streaming service’s most-popular TV shows.

In July 2024, Clarkson extended his business empire by taking over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson in hit Prime Video series ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

The purchase of his pub, which is called The Farmer’s Dog, featured in the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm. But Clarkson has ruled out any similar ventures in the future, telling The Times he is “done with business” as he “doesn’t understand it”.

“I am not motivated by money. I just want a good craic,” he said.

The forthcoming fifth season of Clarkson’s Farm is expected to feature the most emotional scenes yet after an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis struck the Cotswolds farm in October 2025.

This outbreak of bTB was the latest setback in a year of climate-driven disasters. Clarkson called 2025 the “worst year ever”, citing a “shocking” harvest due to heatwaves and drought in the UK.

He also admitted the profits from the TV show have been crucial to helping the business survive after a “disastrous” harvest.

open image in gallery ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ is starting later this year ( Prime Video )

“If a disaster on this scale had befallen any other industry, there would be a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth,” he wrote in a post on X.

When one fan said this particular “drama” would make “good TV”, Clarkson replied: “Yes. But most farms don’t have TV shows to keep them going.”