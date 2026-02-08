Clarkson’s Farm fate ‘revealed’ as Amazon decides on future of series
New episodes will hog screens this spring – but plans beyond that were previously unknown
It looks like Jeremy Clarkson’s farming struggles will continue to be documented: a sixth season of Clarkson’s Farm has reportedly been confirmed.
The former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter, 65, will appear in new episodes this spring, when the show returns for its fifth run.
But that won’t be the end of the series that follows Clarkson’s journey as a farmer and the challenges he faces along the way while running Diddly Squat, a 1,000-acre holding in Oxfordshire.
The Sun claims that Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a new season, which the host has already begun shooting after taking his “first break from TV in 40 years” in December.
It’s believed that Clarkson cut short what was originally planned to be a three-month break to commence production.
Clarkson purchased Diddly Squat Farm in 2008 as an investment, but started running it in 2019. The highs and lows of his farming career have been charted in the Prime Video series since 2021, and it’s one of the streaming service’s most-popular TV shows.
In July 2024, Clarkson extended his business empire by taking over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford.
The purchase of his pub, which is called The Farmer’s Dog, featured in the latest series of Clarkson’s Farm. But Clarkson has ruled out any similar ventures in the future, telling The Times he is “done with business” as he “doesn’t understand it”.
“I am not motivated by money. I just want a good craic,” he said.
The forthcoming fifth season of Clarkson’s Farm is expected to feature the most emotional scenes yet after an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis struck the Cotswolds farm in October 2025.
This outbreak of bTB was the latest setback in a year of climate-driven disasters. Clarkson called 2025 the “worst year ever”, citing a “shocking” harvest due to heatwaves and drought in the UK.
He also admitted the profits from the TV show have been crucial to helping the business survive after a “disastrous” harvest.
“If a disaster on this scale had befallen any other industry, there would be a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth,” he wrote in a post on X.
When one fan said this particular “drama” would make “good TV”, Clarkson replied: “Yes. But most farms don’t have TV shows to keep them going.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks