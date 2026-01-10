Traitors star Fiona thanks fans after dramatic betrayal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors contestant Fiona has expressed gratitude to viewers for their backing after a dramatic confrontation saw her turn on fellow traitor Rachel.

The Welsh player, who had largely avoided suspicion, found her alliance with Rachel on the BBC reality game show come to an abrupt end when she accused her counterpart of being a liar.

This explosive row ultimately led to Fiona becoming a prime suspect, culminating in her banishment during Friday night’s episode. Following her exit, Fiona took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video message.

"A big hello from me at Swansea Bay. I just wanted to touch base with you all to say a massive, massive thank you for all your help, all your love and all your support.

After largely flying under the radar, Fiona’s attempt to oust Rachel made her a core suspect and led to her being banished during Friday night’s episode. ( BBC )

“It has is meant a lot to me. Thank you so much. Love to everybody. Cheerio.”

It comes after it was revealed, this week, that the local government officer was the secret traitor – a new twist to the game which saw her identity concealed from all the players and the viewers.

Fiona became the second traitor to be caught by the faithfuls and banished at the roundtable – an outcome which she has blamed herself for, adding that she was the “master” of her own “downfall” during her exit interview.

Following the tense exchange in the show, Rachel praised Fiona as a “legend” in a post on Instagram and shared what appears to be an artificial intelligence-generated photograph of the two of them, where Fiona is Little Red Riding Hood and Rachel is the wolf.

The caption said: “Fiona you absolute legend. Talk about making a game so much fun.

“A little minx of a Secret Traitor and a lady who reminded us all that this is a game.

“Roll on a cwtch without a kill.”

Rachel remains a traitor in the game alongside Stephen, with sweet shop assistant Reece becoming their fourth murder victim.

The Traitors continues on BBC One and iPlayer on January 14 at 8pm.