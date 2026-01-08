The Traitors 2026 live: Fiona wages war on fellow Traitor as castle descends into chaos: ‘You’ve got a fight on your hands’
The pair will now go head to head in the turret after fiery public dispute
The Traitors has returned with a monumental bang – and the surprises are coming in thick and fast as Fiona threw Rachel royally under the bus.
The wily Welsh contestant, who successfully worked as a secret Traitor for the initial episodes of the series, left us all flabbergasted for a second time after she called a contestant meeting in the kitchen and declared, “I think Rachel is a Traitor,” despite being one herself.
The hullabaloo began when Amanda was banished after a dramatic tie-break roundtable, having confided in Rachel earlier that day that she was, in fact, a police officer. When Rachel shared this news with the rest of the castle, Fiona immediately accused her of lying.
Seemingly, the 62-year-old resented how much power Rachel was wielding among the Faithfuls, telling the cameras she didn’t feel her nemesis was a “team player” and had never defended her or Stephen. So, naturally, she got her revenge in a monumental public showdown.
“You’ve got a fight on your hands,” Fiona warned Rachel as she sashayed towards the turret ready to deliberate over who to take down next. Could this be the first time Claudia Winkleman has to break up a scrap?
The Traitors continues on BBC One at 8pm on Friday (9 January).
So, just to recap
(In case your head is spinning)
- Maz was murdered
- Amanda confessed she was a detective to Rachel
- There was a roundtable tie-break between Amanda and Reece
- Chests of chance decided Amanda was banished
- Reece burst into tears
- Rachel told everyone Amanda was actually a detective
- Fiona fumed and declared Rachel was a Traitor
- All hell broke loose
Just a light episode!
What an episode
And we’ve only got 24 hours to recover. The next episode of Traitors airs tomorrow at 8pm. Brace for impact.
Oh my god
Fiona has just brought everyone into the kitchen and said she believes Rachel is a Traitor. Stephen is shaking and so am I.
'I feel I've been played. I don't like that'
Handbags and cloaks at dawn !! What is going to go down in the turret tonight !!
Rachel is telling everyone Amanda was a detective
This is (evil) genius. Now everyone is going to believe Jade is a Traitor.
Fiona is seeing right through it. “I’m not sure what narrative Rachel is peddling,” the Welsh queen tells the cameras.
“I think Rachel is lying.” Here we go.
Amanda is going home !
Reece got the shield in his chest so the DI is banished from the castle.
“My house is your house,” she told the other contestants. “Take care of yourselves.” Apart from Jade, probs.
Reece has burst into tears
Bless him. It’s all getting too much.
Another draw, here we go again...
7-7 between Reece and Amanda. So, it’s down to fate. Meaning the chests are coming out...
