Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC’s hit series The Traitors offers a thrilling glimpse into human behaviour and the psychology of trust, deception, and group dynamics.

As the contestants reach the roundtable each evening, viewers are left pondering a crucial question: how far can the power of herd mentality push individuals to act against their own intuition and opinions?

Psychologists say herd mentality can impact decision-making, highlighting key lessons about human behaviour that the competition brings to light.

“Herd mentality is the psychological tendency of individuals to conform to the behaviours, beliefs or decisions within a larger group,” explains Dr Rachael Molitor, a chartered psychologist and lecturer at Coventry University.

“This is similar to the psychological concept of group conformity whereby the majority of beliefs and behaviours can be seen to sway the minority, overriding personal opinions and thoughts.

“Herd mentality as a terminology originates from the observations in animal behaviour and characteristics where groups of animals may act collectively due to the need for survival.”

It’s primarily driven by three key factors; fear of isolation, cognitive ease and trust in the majority.

Factbox How to visit The Traitors filming location Inverness, Scotland, the filming location for "The Traitors," has seen a significant increase in tourism since the show's debut.

Ardross Castle, the primary filming location, is not open to the public for general visits but can be rented for private events.

Inverness offers various attractions, including Inverness Castle (currently under renovation), Inverness Museum and Art Gallery, and the Loch Ness Centre.

Visitors can also explore Leakey's Bookshop, the Victorian Market, the ancient Clava Cairns, and the Ness Islands.

Local cuisine recommendations include venison, salmon, langoustines, haggis, and Scotch whisky, with suggested restaurants being The Kitchen Brasserie and Fiddler's Highland Restaurant.

Read more here

“People often conform to avoid being excluded or judged, they want a sense of belonging and will fit in and follow the crowd,” says Dr Lalitaa Suglani, psychologist and the author of High Functioning Anxiety (Hay House, £12.99). “Cognitive ease is another influential factor as it’s easier to follow others than to analyse every decision independently.

“A belief that the group knows best may also reduce individual accountability.”

In addition, an outpour of emotion can cloud intuition and change people’s minds in an instant. Especially in high pressured situations like the round table (cue Minah’s Oscar-winning crocodile tears in episode six).

“Group emotions, like fear, excitement, or anger spread quickly, influencing individual decisions,” says Suglani.

What examples have we seen of this on The Traitors?

In order to banish a Traitor from the castle on the show, the majority of the group need to vote for the same person, so the round table’s format encourages herd mentality.

This is most visible during the eliminations when many of the quieter, less confident contestants jump on the bandwagon to vote people out.

“Players often nominate others based on popular opinion rather than personal suspicion,” reflects Suglani.

And you only have to watch the first few episodes to see how dominant voices, such as powerhouse Armani, can sway the majority.

“This has been seen a number of times around the round table on The Traitors in all series, whereby a particular well-known or popular contestant may add their views to the conversation and others will follow with their opinions, or changing their views to fit in with the majority,” notes Molitor.

“This is due to another psychological factor called confidence bias, where a particularly popular person’s view would have a stronger weighting than another who shows less popularity.”

What are the pros and cons of herd mentality in real life and on The Traitors?

Following the crowd has had evolutionary benefits for survival in the past as it promotes efficiency.

“Herd mentality can support decision-making when time is of the essence and information is limited,” highlights Molitor. “Fostering group cohesion, which can be protective or beneficial within everyday life.”

However, succumbing to groupthink in every situation can have consequences.

“Irrationality can be a con of herd mentality as decisions may prioritise conformity over accuracy or fairness,” notes Suglani.

A groupthink mindset can also suppress divergent ideas and lead to poor outcomes, adds Suglani, as shown when faithful after faithful were banished at the start of this season.

“Savvy individuals can also exploit herd behaviour for personal gain,” adds Suglani.

open image in gallery The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, is set in a Scottish castle ( PA Media )

What key lessons about human behaviour we can learn from The Traitors?

Firstly, perception can be easily manipulated.

“People are easily swayed by confidence and authority, even when those traits mask deception,” says Suglani.

Secondly, fear drives conformity.

“In high-pressure situations, fear of being wrong or excluded (not part of the group or not having belonging) often overrides logic, which also shows how important community is,” says Suglani.

And lastly, putting yourself out there with a different opinion is scary and can make you feel vulnerable.

“While gut instincts are valuable, they can be clouded by group dynamics and emotions,” reflects Suglani. “Breaking free from herd mentality demands courage, critical thinking, and the ability to trust one’s judgement.”