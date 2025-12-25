Strictly Christmas special winners revealed as presenting duo makes final appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Television personality Scarlett Moffatt has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

The 35-year-old lifted the Silver Star trophy alongside professional dancer Vito Coppola, following a vote by the BBC One show’s audience and judges.

The pre-recorded episode also marked the final hosting appearance for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Daly, 56, performed an Argentine tango with Aljaz Skorjanec, while Winkleman, 53, took part in a Love Actually parody with Strictly band musical director Dave Arch.

Arch, 63, held large placards which read “say it’s carol singers” and “to me, you are perfect”, referencing a scene from the 2003 Christmas rom-com, during which Andrew Lincoln’s character Mark confesses his love to Juliet, played by Keira Knightley, in this way.

Moffatt and dancer Coppola were crowned champions after wowing judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke with their cha cha to “DJ Play A Christmas Song” by Cher.

They topped the leaderboard after the judges awarded them a perfect score of 40.

Moffatt said: “This is amazing. I feel like I should have prepared a speech.

“This is honestly the greatest gift that could have ever happened at Christmas.

“We’ve all just had the best time.”

She beat fellow celebrities All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey, actor and podcaster Babatunde Aleshe, Westlife singer Brian McFadden and Gladiator Jodie Ounsley, also known to fans as Fury, during the Christmas Day episode.

Moffatt rose to fame after appearing on Channel 4’s reality TV series Gogglebox, having gained a large social media following due to her outgoing personality.

She also won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2016, and had a brief stint co-presenting Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in 2017.

The Strictly Christmas special, which is pre-recorded, kicked off with a group routine to Kelly Clarkson’s “Grown Up Christmas List” and “We Need A Little Christmas” from the musical Mame, featuring the celebrities and their professional partners.

Then the couples took to the ballroom floor to perform their individual seasonal routines.

Bailey, 54, and his partner Luba Mushtuk scored 39 points – the joint second-highest score of the night – for their Viennese waltz to “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” by Andy Williams.

Singer McFadden and professional dancer Michelle Tsiakkas also scored 39 points for their jive to “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.

Blatt, 50, and her partner Kai Widdrington received 36 points after performing their American smooth routine to “Santa Baby” by The Pussycat Dolls.

Ounsley and her professional dancer Neil Jones scored a total of 37 for their street commercial to “Red Christmas” by Kylie Cantrall.

Aleshe and dancer Nancy Xu were left with the lowest score of 35 points, after their Charleston to “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” by Bing Crosby.

To close the show, the couples and judges danced to “Happy Holiday/Let Yourself Go.”

Presenting duo Daly and Winkleman closed the show with their final “keep dancing” from the ballroom floor.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special is available on BBC iPlayer.