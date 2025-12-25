Christmas Day TV Guide: From The Scarecrows’ Wedding to Mrs Brown’s Boys
- The Scarecrows’ Wedding. The short film based on the book of the same name by children’s author Julia Donaldson, and will be shown on the BBC this Christmas Day. The Scarecrows’ Wedding will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 3.10pm on Christmas Day.
- Strictly Come Dancing. On Christmas Day, six celebrities will battle it out to be crowned champion in the festive special of the BBC dancing show. The Strictly Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 5.30pm on Christmas Day.
- The Great British Bake Off. Posted on the show’s official Instagram two weeks ago, it was revealed that the cast of British sitcom, Peep Show, which wrapped in 2015, will reunite for the baking competition’s festive special. The special episode will air on Channel 4 from 8pm, on December 25.
- Call The Midwife. The festive special of the beloved period drama will take place over Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and span across snowy Poplar and Hong Kong. The dramatic Christmas special is in two parts, with the first episode to air on BBC One from 8.15pm on Christmas Day.The second episode will air on BBC One from 8.30pm on Boxing Day.
- Amandaland. The festive special of the hit BBC comedy will air on Christmas Day, and will star Absolutely Fabulous’ Dame Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders. The Amandaland Christmas special will air on BBC One and iPlayer from 9.15pm on Christmas Day.
- EastEnders. On Albert Square, Christmas Day will see the characters gather at The Queen Vic pub for a dramatic family dinner. The episode will take place across two parts, with the first to air on BBC One and iPlayer from 7.45pm on Christmas Day.
- Mrs Brown’s Boys. Brendan O’Carroll will star as Mrs Brown in the Christmas special of the BBC One comedy. The festive special will air on BBC One from 10.15pm on Christmas Day.