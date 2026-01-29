Prue Leith opens up on why she quit The Great British Bake Off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Prue Leith has revealed her decision to depart from The Great British Bake Off stems from a desire to "work less and play more".

The announcement last week confirmed her departure as a judge after nine series, during which she oversaw more than 400 challenges.

Dame Prue joined the popular Channel 4 baking competition in 2017 following its move from the BBC, and will be succeeded by acclaimed TV cook and author Nigella Lawson.

Speaking to The Spectator, Dame Prue said: “I have been dithering for years about when to stop judging The Great British Bake Off.

“When I joined nine years ago, I thought, since I was in my mid-seventies, that I’d be lucky to manage two years.

“At that age, my mother was deaf as a post and away with the fairies, believing her son was her father and that her cat was the one she’d had 40 years before.

“But my marbles stayed more or less in place and there seemed no good reason to give up a job I loved.

“Finally, though, the desire to work less and play more got to me.

“Bake Off and its offshoots such as The Great American Baking Show and even the Christmas specials are all filmed in the summer, which has meant I could never have a summer holiday.”

Dame Prue will be replaced by Nigella Lawson ( Getty )

Following a trip to Madagascar to escape the English winter, Dame Prue said she “finally jumped” and made the call to leave.

She said: “I suddenly realised that if I don’t give up Bake Off, I’ll never again have a holiday in the south of France, in Italy, in Spain, or even in Cornwall or Scotland.”

Dame Prue also described her replacement Lawson as “a great baker” and “mighty glam”, and said that despite filming schedules making summer plans challenging, she “never had to learn lines, rehearse, go to meetings” and was able to just walk on and eat cake.

“There cannot be a better job in the world,” she said.

Dame Prue added: “(Lawson is) also really nice, mighty glam and seriously bright, sexy and sassy.

“I’m just glad she wasn’t in the running nine years ago.”

Dame Prue said she will miss “being treated like a VIP (very important person)”, fellow judge Paul Hollywood’s teasing and the Bake Off co-presenters, specifically the “unstoppable, loving, hilarious” Alison Hammond and her “giant hugs” and the “multi-talented, slightly crazy” comedian Noel Fielding.

She said: “I’ve made truly great friends.

“It has been a joy to work in such great company.

“I find it irritating when businesses insist their staff are all just one happy family.

“But that tent does seem to create an atmosphere of enjoyment, friendship and mutual support.

“But in the end, I persuaded myself that at 86, it was time I jumped before I was pushed.

“In all my conversations over the past two years with the bosses of Love Productions, which makes the programme, they’ve always insisted I was doing a great job and could stay as long as I like.

“And I know I’d enjoy it if I stayed. But I do want to reorganise my life a bit. Ideally, I’d like to work in winter and play in summer.”

The Great British Bake Off will air later this year.