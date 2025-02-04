Wynne Evans programme airs on BBC despite Strictly tour drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A travel series starring Wynne Evans has aired despite the opera singer’s recent withdrawal from the Strictly Come Dancing live tour over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The singer, who rose to prominence on the GoCompare adverts, left the live tour after he was caught making a crude remark about Janette Manrara, host of companion show It Takes Two, and his fellow Strictly star, EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

After several reports mounted over the allegations, the Welsh star said last week he would be taking “some time out” from his BBC Radio Wales Show and the Strictly tour, and said he was “deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused”.

The BBC has faced pressure from viewers to pull Evans’ travel show All At Sea, which he fronts with the Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page – but the second episode aired as planned on Monday night (3 February), and the BBC is expected to air all six episodes.

The series sees friends Evans and Page explore the coast of South Wales via boat as they stop off at coastal towns, tasting local food, meeting sailing experts and attempting to improve their boating skills.

In a statement addressing his departure from the Strictly tour, Evans said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.

open image in gallery Wynne Evans in ‘Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea’ ( BBC )

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

MailOnline reported on 26 January that Evans was caught on film suggesting a group sex session with presenter Manrara and Borthwick during a photo call for the live tour’s launch. The latter was said to have winced at the remark.

open image in gallery Wynne Evans in ‘Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea’ ( BBC )

Manrara’s representative said she did not hear the comment. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios said: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

Evans apologised after the comments came to light, saying: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”

open image in gallery Wynne Evans and Katya Jones during the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live tour launch ( PA Wire )

The news comes months after Evans and Strictly professional partner Katya Jones were seen to have an awkward interaction in the background of a live episode of the dancing competition when Evans placed his hand on Jones’ stomach and she removed it and placed it on her hip. It led to speculation that the pair were feuding – claims the pair have repeatedly shut down.

Evans competed in the 2024 series of the BBC dancing competition alongside Jones, and he was a popular contestant until he was eliminated from the competition in its ninth week.