WWE fans in Canada have been called ‘terrible’ after voicing their opposition to Donald Trump by booing the US national anthem during the Elimination Chamber show in Toronto on Saturday (1 March), amid growing tensions between the nations.

The event, which was broadcast live on Netflix, started with a rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner”, sung by Canadian singer Elizabeth Irving.

However, fans in the packed Rogers Centre in Toronto voiced their discontent with the anthem being played in their country, following Trump’s recent rhetoric towards Canada since he returned to office.

As Irving began to sing the anthem, a chorus of boos and jeers loudly rang out from the 38,000 people in attendance, almost drowning out the performance. The US flag was also displayed on the big screens in the stadium.

WWE commentator and former NFL star, Pat McAfee condemned the Canadian fans for their response to the anthem.

“These are the most stacked Elimination Chambers that the WWE has ever had,” McAfee said. “Kinda sucks that it's in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing!”

The heckling comes after Trump said in an interview with Fox News last month: “I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen.

“Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?”

It’s thought that the $200 billion figure referenced by Trump refers to defence spending and a trade deficit.

The president has also imposed tariffs on imports from Canada, which are set to go into effect this month.

Trump has joked that Canada can keep the ‘O Canada’ anthem as the 51st US state ( Reuters )

It’s not the first time that the US anthem has been booed at a Canadian sporting event. In February, Toronto Raptors fans also booed the song when the NBA team hosted the New York Knicks.

WWE does have ties to the Trump administration both inside the wrestling ring and outside of it. Trump, who received endorsements from WWE Hall of Famers during the election campaign, has named Linda McMahon, the estranged wife of former WWE owner Vince McMahon, as his education secretary.