Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whoopi Goldberg has hit out at Donald Trump for imposing tariffs on U.S. imports from much of the world.

The actor and comedian, 69, was speaking on talk show The View following a discussion in which she and her co-hosts expressed their bafflement about the President’s decision to instigate a trade war with the majority of the planet.

Joy Behar speculated that Trump is deliberately crashing the stock market to make it easier for his wealthy friends to buy up stock, pointing to the President’s post on social media site TruthSocial that read: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!”

Sunny Hostin argued that the President is simply “not a good business person,” pointing to his record of bankrupting his own casinos.

Addressing international viewers directly, Goldberg said: “This is what I’m going to say about this. All you countries who watch us, this is not our wish. This is not what the American people want. We don’t like it. We don’t like how this is being done.”

She continued: “That’s why you will hear us kvetching about this as long as we are able because no one we are talking to understands what’s going on. And therefore, when they say ‘America,’ they are not talking about us. They are talking about that very narrow band of America that they think they represent, that I think they don’t realize they are starting to lose.”

Whoopi Goldberg discusses Donald Trump's controversial tariffs on 'The View' ( The View/ABC )

Earlier today, both the European Union and China announced they are imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports.

China is also reportedly considering a ban on all U.S. films in response to Trump’s tariffs.

Two widely followed Chinese bloggers with links to the local authorities shared identical lists of measures that could be introduced, including “reducing or banning the import of U.S. films.”

The bloggers, Liu Hong, a senior editor at the Xinhua News Agency, and Ren Yi, grandson of former Guangdong Province Communist Party chief Ren Zhongyi, both attributed the plans to sources familiar with the Chinese state’s planning.

In 2024, U.S. films grossed around $585 million in China. This represents around 3.5 per cent of China's total $17.71 billion box office. A significant proportion of that haul was attributable to the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which made $132 million in China.

The total U.S. and Canada domestic box office for the same period was around $8.56 billion.

Last week, Goldberg and her The View co-hosts reacted to the White House Correspondents’ Association pulling comedian Amber Ruffin as its headliner at this year’s annual fundraising dinner by asking Ruffin to do her planned act on their show instead.